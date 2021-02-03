Senate confirms Buttigieg as transportation chief

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Pete Buttigieg won Senate approval Tuesday as transportation secretary, the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post. He'll take on the task of advancing President Joe Biden's agenda of rebuilding the nation's infrastructure and fighting climate change.

Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Biden's one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on a 86-13 vote.

Praised by Biden as bringing a "new voice" to the administration, Buttigieg takes over a Transportation Department with 55,000 employees and a budget of tens of billions dollars. He has pledged to quickly get to work promoting safety and restoring consumer trust in America's transportation networks such as airlines, buses, city subway systems and Amtrak.

He is expected to play an important role in promoting Biden's sweeping green initiatives, helping to oversee stronger automotive fuel economy standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the president's push later this year on a $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan. That plan will be focused on rebuilding roads and bridges and expanding zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure, including building 500,000 charging stations over the next decade.

Speaking on the Senate floor before the vote, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, the incoming chairwoman of the Senate Commerce Committee, praised Buttigieg's energy and fresh approach and said she looked forward to his leadership to address an aging infrastructure, including the "crumbling off of bridges, delayed trains, buses, congestion, railroads, or any of the many issues."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5jsfmpvDmQ]

The Senate also confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday as Biden's homeland security secretary, the first Hispanic to fill a post that will have a central role in the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, a sweeping Russia-linked cyber hack and domestic extremism.

The first immigrant to serve in the job, he is expected to lead a broad policy overhaul of an agency that was accused of being deeply politicized as it carried out President Donald Trump's initiatives on immigration and law enforcement.

Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior Homeland Security official. His nomination was stalled in the Senate by Republicans who wanted to question him further on Biden's plans for immigration policy. He also faced questions over his management of an investor visa program under former President Barack Obama.

Biden's team hoped to have Mayorkas confirmed by Jan. 20. But Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri placed a hold on the nomination on Jan. 19, forcing a delay in the confirmation vote.

Democrats bristled at the delay.

"My friends on the other side don't have to agree with Mr. Mayorkas on the finer points of every policy, but surely we can all agree that he knows the department, he understands the threats to our nation's security and has what it takes to lead [the Homeland Security Department]," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said.

Even some Republican senators who expressed reservations about the nomination conceded that the department needed a confirmed secretary with the nation facing so many challenges, including the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I drove through the National Guard again to get here this morning. We've got some real issues," Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox of The Associated Press.