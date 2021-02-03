Sex offender arrested for failing to register

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with failing to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a church.

Raymond Peraza-Ayuso, 28, is a level three sex offender, who was registered as living in Bethel Heights but was living at 2617 S. Elm St. in Siloam Springs, which is 691 feet away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Pereza-Ayuso's sex offender status stems from a previous conviction of video voyeurism, according to the Arkansas Sex Offender Registry.

The Springdale Police Department contacted Siloam Springs Detective Tiffany Adams to let her know Peraza-Ayuso was registered at an address in Bethel Heights but had updated his address with his probation officer to South Elm Street in Siloam Springs on Sept. 8 of last year, the affidavit states.

On Jan. 27, Peraza-Ayuso came to the Police Department after his probation officer told him Adams requested him to appear at the station, the affidavit states. Cpl. Michael Efram was used to communicate with Peraza-Ayuso, it states.

Peraza-Ayuso told police he had come to the department previously to register, but no one helped him because he didn't speak English, the affidavit states.

Adams told Peraza-Ayuso he had five days to register as a sex offender at the department for the jurisdiction he resided in, the affidavit states. Since Peraza-Ayuso has lived on Elm Street since last September without informing the Siloam Springs police, he was in violation of the law. Peraza-Ayuso was also told he could not live at the Elm Street address because it is too close to the Mormon Church at 2503 S. Elm St., the affidavit states.

Peraza-Ayuso was placed under arrest for failing to register his address as well as living within 2,000 feet of the church, the affidavit states. While Efram was attempting to handcuff Peraza-Ayuso, he moved his hands away and began turning backwards, and another officer had to enter the room to assist in handcuffing him, the affidavit states.

As of Friday, Peraza-Ayuso was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Benton County Jail staff. He is facing charges of failing to comply with registered sex offender reporting, registered sex offender living near a school/daycare/church/place of worship and resisting an officer, the jail website states.