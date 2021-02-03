Shots fired at Philander Smith College on Tuesday, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Employees at Philander Smith College reported a shooting in the cafeteria on Tuesday, according to Little Rock police.

Officers located four bullet holes in the east side of the cafeteria, two bullet holes high in the glass of the lobby, and two in the food service room, according to an incident report.

Two food service workers and a student of the Little Rock college were in the cafeteria when they heard gunshots at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, the report states. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.