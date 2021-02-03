Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Shots outside Little Rock kill vehicle's rider

by William Sanders | Today at 3:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Maumelle man died in a shooting Monday night south of Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office received a call about the shooting and informed the state police at 11:50 p.m., as it was in the agency's jurisdiction, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Jermaine Kelly, 26, was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and later died, the release said.

According to Jamarcus Battle, 25 of Little Rock, who was driving a vehicle in which Kelly was the passenger, an incident began south of 65th Street on Arkansas 367 when a man in another vehicle began shooting at them around the 11500 block of 65th Street. The man continued to shoot as both vehicles headed south into rural Pulaski County, the release said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The second vehicle fled, and upon finding that Kelly was wounded, Battle called for emergency services, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT