Shots outside Little Rock kill vehicle's rider

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Maumelle man died in a shooting Monday night south of Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office received a call about the shooting and informed the state police at 11:50 p.m., as it was in the agency's jurisdiction, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Jermaine Kelly, 26, was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and later died, the release said.

According to Jamarcus Battle, 25 of Little Rock, who was driving a vehicle in which Kelly was the passenger, an incident began south of 65th Street on Arkansas 367 when a man in another vehicle began shooting at them around the 11500 block of 65th Street. The man continued to shoot as both vehicles headed south into rural Pulaski County, the release said.

The second vehicle fled, and upon finding that Kelly was wounded, Battle called for emergency services, according to the release.