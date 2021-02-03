Sections
Siloam Springs man sentenced for child porn

by Ron Wood | Today at 7:00 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for viewing online child pornography.

Jon Anderson, 44, was sentenced to 87 months without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of accessing the Internet with the intent to view child pornography.

The Cyber Crimes Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office received information in May 2019 someone at a residence in Northwest Arkansas was downloading images of child pornography, according to court records.

Detectives found evidence of child pornography on electronic devices at the home in Siloam Springs on July 31, 2019. Anderson was arrested the next day.

Anderson was indicted in January and convicted after a trial in Fayetteville in October.

