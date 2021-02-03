COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UALR women fall at Texas State

Poor shooting and single-digit scoring in the second and fourth quarters led to a 51-44 loss for the UALR women against Texas State on Tuesday in San Marcos, Texas.

The Trojans (8-7, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) shot 29% (17 of 58) from the floor, including 25% (3 of 12) from the three-point line. UALR did not attempt a free throw until the third quarter but finished 7 of 8 (88%). Despite being outrebounded 34-28, UALR outscored Texas State 14-4 in second-chance points and turned 21 Bobcat turnovers into 18 points.

Teal Battle led the Trojans with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting and was the only UALR player with more than 10 points. Da'Nasia Hood led the Bobcats (7-7, 4-5) with 16 points while Lauryn Thompson added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

UA heading to UConn within 3 years

FAYETTEVILLE -- After recording one of its most significant victories in program history Thursday over Connecticut, the Arkansas women's basketball team will get another chance at the Huskies in the near future.

A game contract between the programs includes a promise for Arkansas to play at UConn on an unspecified date, but within three years. The game contract was discovered through an open-record request.

"We will go back to Storrs eventually, I promise you," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said prior to the game. "I'm not sure what year it will be. I want to go back. I want to take our kids up there and see it."

Arkansas is 1-1 against UConn. The Razorbacks won 90-87 last week, and the Huskies won 100-64 on Nov. 14, 1998, in San Jose, Calif.

-- Matt Jones

TRACK AND FIELD

UA runners share SEC honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas runners Katie Izzo and Lauren Gregory were named co-SEC runners of the week for their performance at the Razorback Invitational, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Izzo, a senior, ran a meet record and world-leading time this indoor season of 15:36.22 in winning the 5,000 meters Friday night. She also broke a 20-year-old record of 15:55.43 set by Razorback Lilli Kleinmann in 2001.

Gregory, a junior, was second in the 5,000 in a career-best time of 15:36.51 that ranks No. 2 in the world this season.

In Saturday's mile, Gregory won in a collegiate-leading 4:35.69 for this season with Izzo second in 4:37.07.

-- Bob Holt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gamble adds three coaches

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble is making moves before his team embarks on its first spring football season.

The school announced that three coaches have joined the Golden Lions' staff just ahead of the team's season opener Feb. 27 against Texas Southern.

Bill Nickell has been tabbed as the offensive line coach, and Larry Warner will coach the running backs. Joshua Jones was hired as UAPB's safeties coach.

Nickell spent the previous season as offensive line coach at Lake Erie (Ohio) College. The Ohio native also was on the staffs of Lock Haven University (2015-2019), Kent State (2014) and Urbana University (2011-2013).

Warner was the running backs coach at South Alabama for three years (2018-2020). He served in that same role at the University of Central Arkansas from 2016-17 under then-coach Steve Campbell, who was recently let go at South Alabama.

Jones also spent the past three seasons at South Alabama as a cornerbacks coach. He also coached at UCA with Warner as well as at Henderson State University in 2015.

-- Erick Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

Harding sweeps Henderson State

Harding University swept Henderson State University 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 on Tuesday in Arkadelphia.

Ally Stoner had a season-high 10 kills and hit .318 for the Bisons (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference). Katherine Cowart and Emma Winiger also had season highs in kills with 24 and 15, respectively.

Mya Robinson led the Reddies (1-1, 1-1) with 11 kills, MaKenzie Thomas had 19 digs and Abby Blackburn added 16 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services