Student reports rape at UA dorm

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville told police Monday that she was raped at a dorm, police said.

The student told police the sexual assault took place early Sunday at Hotz Hall, Capt. Gary Crain said.

A suspect known to the victim has been identified as a 19-year-old student, Crain said.

"The investigators will interview the alleged suspect, if he's willing to talk, then any other individuals that might have knowledge" of events preceding the alleged assault, Crain said.

It's the second campus rape reported to police since the beginning of the spring semester.