Student reports rape at UA dorm

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville told police Monday that she was raped at a dorm, police said.
The student told police the sexual assault took place early Sunday at Hotz Hall, Capt. Gary Crain said.
A suspect known to the victim has been identified as a 19-year-old student, Crain said.
"The investigators will interview the alleged suspect, if he's willing to talk, then any other individuals that might have knowledge" of events preceding the alleged assault, Crain said.
It's the second campus rape reported to police since the beginning of the spring semester.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.