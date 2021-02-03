Sections
Super Quiz: Western Hemisphere Lakes

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. The most easterly of the Great Lakes.

  2. Lakes Cayuga and Seneca are two of this group of 11 lakes in the state of New York.

  3. The largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere.

  4. It is often called the "highest navigable lake in the world."

  5. Mackinac Island is a resort area in this lake.

  6. It is the largest alpine lake in North America.

  7. This lake is bordered by Vermont, New York and the province of Quebec.

  8. This brackish tidal bay is the center of the Venezuelan oil industry.

  9. This largest Central American lake shares its name with the country in which it is located.

ANSWERS

  1. Lake Ontario

  2. Finger Lakes

  3. Great Salt Lake

  4. Lake Titicaca

  5. Lake Huron

  6. Lake Tahoe

  7. Lake Champlain

  8. Lake Maracaibo

  9. Lake Nicaragua

