Super Quiz: Western Hemisphere Lakes

The most easterly of the Great Lakes.

Lakes Cayuga and Seneca are two of this group of 11 lakes in the state of New York.

The largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere.

It is often called the "highest navigable lake in the world."

Mackinac Island is a resort area in this lake.

It is the largest alpine lake in North America.

This lake is bordered by Vermont, New York and the province of Quebec.

This brackish tidal bay is the center of the Venezuelan oil industry.