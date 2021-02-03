2 men charged in Boone County homicide

Colby King, 32, of Harrison, and Khade Greenhaw, 27, of Omaha, are facing capital murder charges in connection with the Jan. 30 death of 27-year-old Jeffrey Dillion Burchfield, Boone County deputies said.

Two men are facing capital murder charges in the death of a 27-year-old man, according to Boone County deputies.

Deputies found Jeffrey Dillion Burchfield dead inside a residence on Norvell Street in Bellefonte on Saturday, deputies said.

The death appeared to be due to blunt force trauma, according to deputies.

Colby King, 32, of Harrison and Khade Greenhaw, 27, of Omaha, were both charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property and tampering with evidence. They are being held without bond, according to the Boone County jail inmate roster.

According to deputies, the motive and details of the case are still under investigation.