UA on SEC run

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team kept one streak going and ended another in beating Mississippi State 61-45 on Tuesday night in Walton Arena.

Arkansas extended its conference winning streak to four games and ended its losing streak to Mississippi State at six games in unlikely fashion.

The Razorbacks (13-5, 6-4 SEC) overcame a 1 of 17 start from the field and a 13-point deficit in the first half.

"We can win a game ugly," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Grimy and ugly."

Arkansas went ahead 2-0 on a tip-in basket by freshman guard Devonate Davis, then missed its next 15 shots as the Bulldogs went on a 14-0 run.

But by halftime, Arkansas was ahead 28-22 and the Razorbacks kept the lead the entire second half.

As poorly as the Razorbacks shot in the first half -- 10 of 31 for 32.3% -- Mississippi State was worse at 6 of 22 (27.3%).

"Everything starts on the defensive end," said Connor Vanover, the Razorbacks' 7-3 sophomore who had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. "So we knew we just needed to lock down on defense, and our offense would flow off of our defense.

"That's really what happened. We forced them to make a lot of turnovers, got down in transition and had some easy buckets, and it helped us bring the game closer.

"It just started with our defense and led to better offense."

The Bulldogs (10-9, 4-6) had 26 turnovers that Arkansas turned into 25 points.

"Twenty-six turnovers is just too much," Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said. "It's insurmountable, too much to overcome. You're not going to win the game. That's the bottom line."

The turnovers helped Arkansas gain a 16-4 edge in fast-break points.

Musselman said the Razorbacks also got back in the game by getting out of their half-court sets and doing more pick-and-rolls.

"I thought they kind of squeezed us and strangled our movement multiple option plays," Musselman said. "We just went straight to pick-and-rolls.

"We picked apart mismatches. We knew who they were going to switch with, and we just isolated them to be honest. And then we started playing our drive and kick game."

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody, playing on a sore ankle that kept him from practicing Monday, scored 13 points, including 11 in the first half when the Razorbacks closed by outscoring Mississippi State 25-6 after the Bulldogs led 16-3.

Razorbacks senior forward Justin Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Davis had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, and junior guard JD Notae added 9 points.

Sophomore forward Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 10 points.

Mississippi State sophomore guards D.J. Stewart and Iverson Molinar, who each were averaging 17.6 points coming into the game, were held to 8 and 6 points, respectively, and combined to shoot 5 of 14. They were a combined 0 of 3 on three-pointers. Molinar was 4 of 4 on free throws and Stewart didn't attempt one.

"We spent the last 48 hours really talking about Molinar and Stewart and trying to eliminate their field goals attempted and their free throws attempted," Musselman said. "I thought we did a great job."

The Razorbacks trapped Molinar and Stewart constantly to limit their shots.

"The bottom line is they shot 35% and won by 16 because of our turnovers and our inability to make some open shots," Howland said. "They're just letting some of our guys have open shots. They weren't even guarding them and just daring them to go ahead and shoot it."

Senior guard Jalen Tate made a steal and dunked to give Arkansas a 42-26 lead with 13:17 left.

Mississippi State responded with an 11-0 run and pulled within 42-37 at the 9:36 mark on Derek Fountain's three-point basket.

Vanover then scored seven consecutive points -- two dunks with assists by Davis and Tate, then a three-pointer -- as the Razorbacks took a 49-37 lead with 7:24 left. Arkansas led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

"That was amazing," Davis said of Vanover's scoring run. "Everyone kept telling him to shoot the ball.

"We know Connor can shoot, and we know he's a great player on both ends of the court. He blocks shots, gets rebounds, he can shoot. As you saw, he can dunk the ball when he gets it in his spot."

Another key for the Razorbacks was outrebounding Mississippi State 45-34. The Bulldogs came into the game with a plus-8.7 rebounding margin.

"We put over 100 rebounding signs all over our locker room, on the players' cars," Musselman said. "We planted them all over everywhere, because we felt like that was something we had to do to give ourselves a chance to win."

It was the Razorbacks' first victory over the Bulldogs (10-9, 4-6) in five years since Arkansas won 82-68 in Walton Arena on Jan. 9, 2016.

The Razorbacks have won four consecutive SEC games for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they beat South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.