UAPB scholarship to honor slain officer

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, left, and New Life Church Pastor Matt Mosler chat before a news conference Tuesday at the university Bell Tower where they would later honor slain police officer Kevin Collins. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Family and friends of Kevin D. Collins carried on a mission of the late Pine Bluff police detective and made a big donation to the local university Tuesday.

New Life Church donated $50,000 on behalf of Collins' family to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to create an endowed scholarship fund in his memory. The fund, which New Life Pastor Matt Mosler announced will be matched by a grant from the University of Arkansas Foundation, will assist students pursuing a criminal justice major or related field of study.

"This is not a New Life scholarship. This is a Pine Bluff scholarship," Mosler said during a news conference at the university's Bell Tower. "This is an effort at the behest of the family we were able to get started, but it was the people of Pine Bluff and all of the organizations in this great city that responded in miraculous ways to fund a scholarship for a native son who served the city so well."

Family and friends started a donation drive through Relyance Bank and promoted it on Facebook and in churches, Collins' mother Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs said. She said $1,500 was raised through the first day.

"Pastor Mosler had several friends who donated very good," Hobbs said. "If I thought it would be this easy, I'd do it every year for somebody else. It was just amazing how the community came together – churches, banks, individuals, companies, even little kids because there were a couple of kids [Collins] worked with. Every little dollar helped, and it just blossomed."

Collins, 35, was killed in an Oct. 5 shootout at the Econo Lodge Motel that left another officer wounded. Police officers went to the motel, as part of an investigation, where they were met with gunfire.

KeShone Smith, who was wanted on a murder warrant out of Georgia, was arrested in connection with Collins' death and is awaiting trial.

"He'd be so proud," Hobbs said when asked what Collins would say about the scholarship donation. "He'd say, 'I told you, Mama.' He always wanted to do something to try to bring the community together, from having anti-violence walks to mentoring and talking to kids to going into churches and giving speeches. It was all about trying to bring the community together and that really was his mission. Of course, I'm kind of like that, too.

"... So, yes, he told me, and it has come to be a reality."

Mosler said Collins exemplified the kind of man Pine Bluff can produce.

"He was born here. He was raised here. He went to school here. He lived here. He loved here. He served here," Mosler said. "He gave his life for this city because he loved this city and he loved serving this city, and I miss him every day."

Mosler then told Hobbs during his speech he picked up the phone to call Collins, only for it to hit him that Collins was no longer there.

"He was such a man of character, of dignity and of service, and as grateful as we are to have a scholarship such as this to help stimulate and encourage more young people to get involved in law enforcement, I hate it had to happen this way," Mosler said. "But the idea of creating more Kevin Collins is very exciting."

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said Collins served the city "with honor, passion, integrity and a courageous spirit" and continues to be saluted for his sacrifice and selfless service.

"Today is a day of honor, a day of student investment and institutional gratitude as we gather here for this extraordinary occasion where we celebrate the life of Detective Collins in his honor," Alexander said. "It is with a humble spirit we express our sincere gratitude to Mrs. Donna Hobbs and family, [father Robert] Collins, Pastor Mosler and the New Life Church and all who contributed to the creation of this endowed scholarship. We are truly grateful for this partnership and the new pipeline created to achieve the common goal of providing our youth in the Delta region of Arkansas the access and opportunity to receive the fruits and benefits of a college education."

George Cotton, UAPB's vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said Collins' service to Pine Bluff touched the city and region in many ways.

"In many aspects, Detective Collins' loss really has led to the coming together of hearts and minds all across this area," Cotton said. "In some aspects, it happened in a way that really makes you wonder why life sometimes turns out the way it does."

From left, Pine Bluff Police Deputy Chief Denise Richardson, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kaylon McDaniel, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and Pine Bluff Police Detective Sabrina Washington attend a news conference Tuesday to honor slain police officer Kevin Collins.. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

From left, Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs, mother of slain Pine Bluff Police Officer Kevin Collins and New Life Church Pastor Matt Mosler present a check display to UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander during a news conference Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)