The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Hoxie’s Cade Forrester

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:48 a.m.
2022 QB/Ath Cade Forrester. Photo courtesy of Valerie Orrick.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Hoxie’s Cade Forrester.

Class: 2022

Position: Quarterback/Athlete

Size: 6-0, 180 pounds

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Tech, Lyon College and other programs

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 interceptions, 1 recovered fumble, and rushed 42 times for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 11 catches for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Coach Tom Sears:

“I think he has a chance to be a really good one. When he was ninth grader he played really well when it was his team. He has an elite arm. Very, very strong arm. He's got all the tools. He’s a dual-threat quarterback for us. I think he’s a kid that will definitely have some offers on the next level. Very, very savvy, knows how to play at the quarterback position. He had to come and play slot and defensive back for us and did great. That caught a lot of coaches' eyes. People were asking me, 'Who’s No. 1?' I just told them he’s just the guy waiting in the wings. Great kid. He’ll make a heck of a player for someone on the next level.”

