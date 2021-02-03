Vanover stands tall in victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- Connor Vanover played perhaps his best game at the University of Arkansas on Tuesday in what turned out to be a long offensive slog and a turnover-fest for both teams.

Vanover scored seven consecutive points after Mississippi State pulled within five points with 9:36 remaining, and he finished with a full stat sheet in the Razorbacks' 61-45 win at Walton Arena.

Vanover had 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, tying teammate Moses Moody for game-high scoring honors. The 7-3 sophomore was at his best after the Bulldogs cut Arkansas' 16-point lead early in the second half down to 42-37.

He had a pair of dunks after pick-and-roll lobs from Jalen Tate, then he finished off his mini-run with a three-pointer from the left wing to help the Razorbacks' reassert control.

Vanover also contributed 8 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals.

Turnover troubles

Mississippi State turned in one of its sloppiest games in years with 26 turnovers, the most by an SEC team this season, against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas beat the Bulldogs 25-4 in points off turnovers after forcing the most turnovers during Eric Musselman's two-year tenure.

The Razorbacks were not immune from the turnover bug either, finishing with 17. Mississippi State had more of the live-ball variety, leading to Razorback runouts.

Arkansas had five turnovers in the first five minutes, the last on a moving screen called against Connor Vanover. The Razorbacks finally slowed their turnover pace about midway through the half and finished the first 20 minutes with 10.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State committed 14 first-half turnovers, and Arkansas converted those into a 13-0 edge in points off turnovers at intermission.

Sills slam

Arkansas guard Desi Sills hurt his left arm after crashing to the court onto his left elbow following a missed drive in traffic with about 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs got the rebound and pushed the tempo on the break before the clock was stopped to attend to Sills at the 11:57 mark.

The Arkansas radio crew announced Sills was "OK" later in the first half, and Coach Eric Musselman said later Sills had been cleared to return to the game if needed after suffering a "stinger."

Muss 'T'

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman clearly did not agree with the no call on a Desi Sills drive that ended with Sills crashing to the court and play continuing with Mississippi State in possession.

Ater a stoppage in play at the 11:57 mark, Musselman and Arkansas trainers rushed onto the court to see to Sills, who was writhing in pain on the far baseline.

Referee Pat Adams called a technical foul on Musselman during the stop in play.

Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar made both free throws on the technical, and Mississippi State turned it into a five-point possession with Quinten Post's three-pointer 18 seconds later for an 11-2 lead.

Musselman drew his fourth technical foul of the season. He had previously picked up one against Oral Roberts and two against Missouri to lead to his ejection in the 81-68 loss on Jan. 2.

Limit Nos. 1 and 3

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said much of the game planning in the 48 hours leading up to Tuesday's game was centered on keeping shots and free throws down for Mississippi State guards Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart.

Mission accomplished. Molinar managed 6 points on 1-of-4 shooting and Stewart had 8 points on a 4-of-10 performance, including two dunks.

"We just did not want No. 1 Molinar or No. 3 Stewart to get attempts, and we were willing to have other people score the basketball for them," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks benefited from a trapping defensive scheme to throw the Bulldogs off.

"I thought our guys really did a great job, not just the two guys involved in the trap but the three not involved in the trap all have one and a half men," Musselman said. "I thought they did a good job."

Injury update

Coach Eric Musselman said the Razorbacks can use the extra day before Saturday's home game against Texas A&M to help heal some wounds.

Musselman said Jaylin Williams, who had a painful knee-to-knee collision with Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham on Saturday, tried to give it a go, but had to come out after going scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting in 9 minutes, all in the first half.

Guard Moses Moody, who had 13 points and 7 rebounds, did not practice on Monday due to an ankle injury and was a game-time decision, Musselman said.

Additionally, forward Justin Smith was having his injured ankle worked on at halftime, Musselman said. Smith had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Stuck on 2

The Razorbacks were stuck on two points for almost eight minutes. Between Davonte' Davis' tip-in for the first points of the game at 18:14 until JD Notae's free throw at the 10:23 mark, Arkansas missed 10 consecutive shots as the Bulldogs built a 16-3 lead.

Arkansas misfired on 15 consecutive shots before Moses Moody's 14-foot jumper cut its deficit to 16-5 at the 8:58 mark.

Dog drought

Mississippi State went more than nine minutes between made baskets late in the first half.

The Bulldogs had taken a 16-3 lead on a Jalen Johnson three-pointer from the right wing at the 9:09 mark.

Mississippi State would get off only five shots the rest of the half, missing the first four before Abdul Ado wound up with a loose ball after a scramble and dunked it just before the halftime horn to cut Arkansas' lead to 28-22.

Streak lives

Moses Moody broke the Razorbacks' 0-for-9 start from three-point range by burying one from straightaway at the 3:16 mark of the first half.

The three-pointer from about 22 feet tied the game 20-20 and gave Arkansas a made three-pointer in its 1,062nd consecutive game.