Walmart set to give shots in U.S. effort

Walmart Inc. pharmacies got the go-ahead from the federal government to start administering the covid-19 vaccines at some locations beginning late next week, the company said Tuesday.

Select pharmacies at Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in 22 states will get a limited amount of the vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, but "not until next week at the earliest," said Amanda Jenkins, vice president of health and wellness operations for Walmart U.S.

Once the pharmacies receive the doses, people eligible for the shots under state guidelines can make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.

"We will schedule appointments based on how many doses we receive," Jenkins said. "Appointments will increase once additional doses become available."

The Bentonville-based retailer currently gives the inoculations in Arkansas and 16 other states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, through agreements with state and local governments. The federal program will make the shots available at Walmart stores and clubs in another 15 states.