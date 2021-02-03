Arctic air predicted to bring dangerous cold to parts of Arkansas

Forecasters predict cold arctic air entering Arkansas on Saturday night will bring dangerous wind chills to parts of the state.

North Arkansas can expect temperatures in the high teens to low 20s Saturday night, said Justin Condry, National Weather Service meteorologist. In Central Arkansas, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, and the southern parts of the state will experience temperatures in the lower-to-mid 30s, he said.

Dangerous wind chills expected in portions of north Arkansas on Sunday and Monday mornings will bring the coldest temperatures, according to the weather service.

Condry said that, due to wind chill, temperatures in northern Arkansas will feel as if they are in the low teens. In Central Arkansas, temperatures will feel as if they are in the upper teens and lower 20s, while the wind chill in southern parts of the state will be in the upper 20s, the meteorologist said.

According to forecasters, there is a potential for winter weather next week, though confidence on Wednesday was low.