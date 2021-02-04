After delays, start set this year in Chicago on Obama’s presidential library

CHICAGO -- Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will move forward this year after a four-year federal review and other delays, officials said Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama chose a South Side lakefront park as the site for his presidential library in 2016, not far from where he began his political career, taught law and lived with his family. However, the planning hit numerous snags during a legal battle with park preservationists and protests from neighborhood activists who feared the planned $500 million center would displace Black residents.

Chicago's City Council has since approved neighborhood protections, and a four-year federal review process that was needed because of its placement in Jackson Park -- which is on the National Register of Historic Places -- has been completed.

"Getting to this point wouldn't have been possible without the folks in the community who have been a part of this process along the way," Obama said in a video message released Wednesday. "We know that by working together, we can unlock the South Side's fullest potential -- and help set up our city, our country, and our world for even better years still to come."

Obama Foundation officials said the city will begin pre-construction work in April, including the moving of utility lines, with actual construction starting as early as August.