American flag stolen from rubber company returned to police station

Alliance Rubber Co.’s American flag is shown from the on-ramp from Carpenter Dam Road to the King Expressway in Hot Springs in this 2015 file photo.

A large American flag that was stolen from the property of Alliance Rubber Co. two weeks ago showed up at the Hot Springs Police Department on Wednesday morning, Cpl. Patrick Langley told The Sentinel-Record.

There have been no arrests in the case, he said, noting the investigation remains active.

Langley said no further information was being released Wednesday and he couldn't comment on whether the flag was dropped off anonymously or whether police had spoken to anyone who might have returned it.

"We are so, so happy to have it back," Bonnie Swayze, president of Alliance Rubber, told the newspaper Wednesday. "We were just thrilled to have it returned."

She said she understood that it was dropped off early at the Police Department, like 3 a.m., and she had "no idea" who had left it.

"We're very anxious to find out ourselves," she said.

Swayze noted that the company always had two flags, one on display and a spare "in case the other one gets a rip or something," and after the theft of the one flag on Jan. 21, another one was purchased.

"So now we're thrilled to have three flags," she said.

The 80-by-40-foot flag, which has flown alongside the King Expressway near the Carpenter Dam Road on-ramp since it was first raised on Sept. 4, 2015, was discovered missing on the morning of Jan. 21.

The 130-foot pole and the surrounding area were vandalized as well, Misty Smith, creative director for Alliance Rubber, told the newspaper that day.

"From what I understand, the perpetrator gained access by crossing the fence that runs alongside the bypass. They shattered the two large halogen lamps that pointed up toward the flag, then busted the electrical box which controls the line to the flag in order to pull it down," Smith said, noting damage was estimated at that time to be around $5,000.

Herb Carey, senior officer of Hot Springs Elks Lodge 380, which has been raising money to restore the flag, said Wednesday that the damage estimate was lower than the actual damage, noting it was actually "well beyond $5,000, double, probably triple."

Carey said that as of Wednesday, more than $7,500 has been donated to restore the vandalized area.

Carey said he was upset by the vandalism, noting, "I think we all had the same feeling -- devastated by the lack of patriotism." He said Alliance Rubber "asked us for help on this."

Ironically, the Elks "had just presented [the company] with an award for that flag, and the next day it was stolen," Carey said.

Members of the Elks Americanism Committee had presented Alliance Rubber with their Certificate of Honor for "Outstanding Display of Patriotism" for properly displaying the American flag and maintaining their Freedom Falls, a memorial waterfall and garden dedicated to the more than 1 million military members who have given their lives for our freedom, Smith said.

Donations have been strong, Carey said. "We are getting checks in the mail every day of the week" and the first donations started coming in within 24 hours of the flag being stolen.

Smith thanked the community for its support of Alliance Rubber since the flag theft.

"For 98 years we have proudly supported U.S. manufacturing, and we also look forward to seeing this great symbol of unification and patriotism in America flying over our community once again," Smith said.