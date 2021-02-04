Another guilty in drug probe

One of the leaders of the white supremacist organization and a central figure in the federal "Operation To the Dirt" investigation into methamphetamine distribution pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court after reaching a deal with prosecutors to spend the next 35 years in prison.

Wesley "Bad Company" Gullett, the 31-year-old former leader of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist organization headquartered in Pope County that was responsible for bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into Central Arkansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said an inmate at the Pope County jail in Russellville founded the Empire, which was described as a "violent and highly structured criminal enterprise" associated with other white supremacist groups such as the Aryan Brotherhood.

The term "To The Dirt" is the Empire's slogan referring to a rule that members must remain in the group until they die

Gullett appeared via video from the Western Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason, Tenn., U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller appeared via video from the Helena-West Helena Federal Courthouse, and Gullett's attorney, Bruce David Eddy of Fayetteville, appeared via video from his office.

Gullett, described as the "outside president" of the New Aryan Empire, which began in 1990 as a prison gang, was one of nine co-defendants in the 37-count, 52-person indictment who are charged with RICO violations. For his part, the indictment alleged Gullett's involvement in 16 separate overt acts pertinent to the RICO charge, including solicitation of murder, attempted murder, firearms possession by a felon, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2014 to 2016, Gullett and New Aryan Empire associate Marcus Millsap repeatedly offered money to other associates of the group to kill Bruce Wayne Hurley, who had purchased methamphetamine from Millsap. According to the charging document, New Aryan Empire members believed Hurley had provided information about Millsap to law enforcement, and Empire members were alleged to have carried out other retaliatory acts against those whom they believed had provided information to law enforcement.

According to the indictment, Hurley had purchased 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine from Millsap for $3,600 on May 1, 2014. Two years later, on May 2, 2016, Hurley, 49, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant at his home in Atkins.

In addition to the violent acts, law enforcement officials investigated the New Aryan Empire's methamphetamine trafficking organization. During the coordinated federal and state investigation, law enforcement agents made 59 controlled purchases of methamphetamine, seizing more than 25 pounds, as well as 69 firearms and more than $70,000 in drug proceeds.

Gullett was originally charged in October 2017, and a federal grand jury charged him along with 51 other defendants in a second superseding indictment in September 2019.

On July 29, 2019, Gullett escaped from the Jefferson County jail in Pine Bluff when he and another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, who was jailed on unrelated charges, made their way to the roof of the lockup, walked out past the fence enclosure, jumped from the roof and disappeared.

Three days later, on Aug. 1, Gullett was spotted in the Pope County town of Dover and arrested. A few hours later, Sanderson was arrested near Pelsor, about 30 miles north of Dover, when he surrendered to police.

Two Jefferson County jailers were fired over the escape. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said that Gullett and Sanderson used bundles of clothing beneath their blankets in their cell to give the appearance they were asleep in their beds, and then walked along the roof of the building past the fence to escape.

Gullett and Sanderson were charged with escape on the same indictment. On Dec. 3, 2020, Sanderson was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and 33 months to run consecutively for the escape. Gullett is scheduled for trial in the matter on June 14, before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

On July 16, 2020, Kennan Gililland, described by prosecutors as Gullett's girlfriend, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of aiding and abetting escape. Gililland admitted to Moody that on the night of July 29, 2019, she picked up Gullett and Sanderson, outside the jail and drove them about 130 miles away, dropping them off north of Dover. She admitted she also provided Gullett with some food and other supplies. She is free on bond awaiting sentencing in the matter.

Gullett pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of the second superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors moved to dismiss six other charges contained in the indictment. If Miller accepts Gullett's plea agreement, sentencing will take place following the submission, review and acceptance of a pre-sentencing report being prepared by the federal probation office. If the judge rejects the plea agreement, Gullett will be allowed to either withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial or to proceed with sentencing and accept any sentence Miller deems appropriate.

"Today's plea of guilty by Mr. Gullett is a significant step toward resolving this case," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross after the hearing. "Only six of the 52 defendants charged in the superseding indictment remain set for jury trial on Sept. 6, 2021. We look forward to presenting our case for the remaining defendants at that time."

The remaining 46 defendants have entered guilty pleas and 10 of those have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 70 months to 262 months. One defendant was sentenced to time served and released from jail on four years supervised release.