Arkansas basketball game vs. Texas A&M postponed

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts after a play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas' home basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday has been postponed due to covid-19 protocols.

The Aggies are not able to play because of a combination of positive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, according to a news release.

No make-up date for the game has been determined. The game was the first of two scheduled between the programs this year. They are scheduled to play Feb. 20 in College Station, Texas.

It is the second Texas A&M game that has been postponed this week. The Aggies (8-7, 2-6 SEC) were not able to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have had two games postponed this season, both due to quarantining of other programs. Arkansas had a Dec. 8 game against Tulsa called off and replaced it with a game against Southern the following day.

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4) is scheduled to play again Tuesday at Kentucky (5-11, 4-5) in Rupp Arena.

Missouri beat Kentucky 75-70 on Wednesday night in Mizzou Arena after the teams played a day later than scheduled. The Wildcats’ game against Texas last Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge was canceled because of covid-19 issues within the Kentucky program.

Bob Holt contributed