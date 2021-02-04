At The Post

DAY 7 of 57

TODAY'S

SIMULCAST SCHEDULE

SNAPPER TIME

Millionaire Snapper Sinclair is scheduled to make his 2021 debut in today's seventh race, a 1-mile allowance for older horses.

Snapper Sinclair hasn't started since finishing second in the Grade I Cigar Mile Handicap on Dec. 5 at Aqueduct for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and owner Jeff Bloom.

Snapper Sinclair has won only five times in a 29-race career, but the 6-year-old son of City Zip has earned $1,438,260.

[Watch Oaklawn races 24 hours after post time » arkansasonline.com/OaklawnReplays/]

The horse has several near misses on his stakes-heavy resume, including the first division of last year's Fifth Season Stakes and the 2019 Essex Stakes at Oaklawn.

"He's healthy, he's sound," Bloom said. "I feel like we're just inches away from a viable stallion career. He finished second in the Grade I Cigar. If he wins that race, it's a game changer for him. He's just such a fun horse to have and we like to race a lot.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to as long as Snapper wants to continue doing what he does and he stays sound and healthy, then so be it. Let's do it."

Snapper Sinclair was an allowance winner at the 2019 Oaklawn meeting. He has had only two starts in allowance company since the summer of 2019, the last being a third-place finish in a 1-mile grass event Nov. 5 at Churchill Downs. Seven-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana will be aboard Snapper Sinclair, the 6-5 program favorite. The race also attracted Grade III winner Plainsman, the early 5-2 second choice.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.