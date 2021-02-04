Benefits With Friends: League sets virtual Masquerade

STAFF PHOTO JASON IVESTER Tiffany Hellerstedt (cq) of Rogers assembles a piece of art on Saturday, June 8, 2013, inside Restoration Village in Little Flock. The New Member Legacy Project for the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas involved assembling furniture and decorating eight resident rooms at the facility.

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas will hold the virtual ninth annual Moonlight Masquerade on Feb. 12. Organizers say: "This virtual event will help raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas works tirelessly to raise awareness and educate our community, help victims of domestic violence as well as prevent further acts of violence. It's through fundraisers like this we are able to continue this work."

Tickets are $75 and include a party box, access to the online silent auction and livestream of the event. Party boxes will be available for pick up Feb. 12 in Benton and Washington counties.

Junior League members address domestic violence through a number of signature programs. The league started its That's My Bag initiative to help children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and placed in foster care. When the court orders a child removed, the child frequently is not able to bring any personal possessions. That's My Bag provides a backpack filled with clothes, undergarments, socks, pajamas, hygiene items, books and toys for some 350 children each year.

Members of the organization also help shelters, volunteering to aid area agencies that serve those affected by domestic violence, such as Peace at Home Family Shelter, EOA Children's House and Restoration Village.

New member applications are available.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com