CARTI building surgery site in LR

CARTI plans to start construction this summer on a 35,000-square-foot surgery center next to its Little Rock campus. The $25 million facility is projected to create up to 75 new jobs when completed in 2022.

The cancer-care provider announced Wednesday that the expansion will be adjacent to its flagship campus on CARTI Way, near Baptist Hospital and the intersection of interstates 630 and 430 in west Little Rock.

"The CARTI Surgery Center is a continuation of our commitment to the cancer patients of Arkansas – it's the next logical step in our mission to transform cancer care in the state," Adam Head, CARTI president and chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the project.

The surgery facility will be the health care provider's second-largest construction project since the completion of the Little Rock cancer center in 2015.

The center will offer extended-stay capabilities and advanced surgical care, including fellowship-trained oncologic surgeons who will provide management of all types of cancers.

In its two stories, the facility will house four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and eight private overnight rooms along with 12 recovery and 15 pre- and post-operation rooms.

"With the most advanced surgical technologies at our fingertips, we will be able to expand the range of surgical procedures we can provide to our patients," Dr. Scott Stern, CARTI's chief medical director and head and neck oncologic surgeon, said in the release.

Last week, CARTI announced that it closed and funded more than $51 million in refinancing bonds for the flagship cancer center. At the time, the health care provider said the refinancing would save $3.3 million in interest expense over the next 22 years and would help ease financing for future projects in Arkansas.

CARTI has been on an aggressive expansion campaign since opening its first cancer center in 2015. At that time, the organization had 12 treatment facilities in Arkansas. Since 2015, the organization has opened cancer centers in Conway, Russellville and North Little Rock, and is building new treatment facilities in El Dorado and Pine Bluff.

In addition, the organization has opened new treatment facilities and specialty clinics in areas with limited cancer services, including Clarksville, Crossett, Magnolia, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Warren. The nonprofit operates 19 treatment facilities in 16 communities across Arkansas.