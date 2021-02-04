Closed vaccine talks worry some

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Edna Becker receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse Patricia Torres at the mass vaccination clinic at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center in New Braunfels, Texas. As the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions behind closed doors, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how to best distribute them. (Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- As the nation's covid-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions privately, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how best to distribute them.

An Associated Press review finds that advisory committees created to help determine how to prioritize limited doses have held private meetings in at least 13 states that are home to more than 70 million people.

In at least 15 other states, the meetings have been open to the public, the review found. But even in those states, governors and health departments can modify or override committee recommendations with little or no public explanation. In several others, governors and their staffs make decisions without formal advisory bodies to guide them.

Some fear the lack of transparency raises the risk that decisions will be grounded in politics rather than public health and that well-connected industries could receive special treatment while marginalized groups are ignored.

"You don't want to have 'God squads' making these decisions about life and death without any kind of public oversight or public accountability," said Oregon State University professor Courtney Campbell.

In Iowa, the governor moved legislators and other Capitol employees ahead of inmates and correctional officers on the vaccine priority list, despite at least 19 coronavirus deaths among state prisoners and staff. In Oregon, the governor prioritized teachers for shots before the elderly without seeking a recommendation from an advisory committee.

Campbell praised the Oregon panel's transparency and commitment to equity but criticized the lack of public deliberation that went into the decision on teachers. "You want to know what groups are prioritized but also what evidence is used scientifically to determine which should go first," he said.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended that states "promote transparency". The committee advised in November that decisions and plans "must be evidence-based, clear, understandable and publicly available."

Across the country, officials say they closed the meetings so that health experts, industry representatives and other panel members can have free-wheeling discussions on sensitive to pics.

"It's really to kind of foster an open exchange among the panelists and allow them to be frank," said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Meanwhile, some states are having more success than others in delivering the vaccine quickly.

In the states moving fastest, up to 1 in 7 people had received at least their first injection as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. At the other end of the rankings, it was 1 in 18.

In South Dakota, distribution of the vaccine has been limited to a small number of health-care providers who meet via phone twice a week and can make decisions on the fly.

Connecticut has teamed with a partnership network, while using community ambassadors to advocate for the vaccine among populations where hesitancy runs high.

West Virginia has coordinated its rollout efforts, using the National Guard to speed delivery of supplies while streamlining imunization rules.

Officials in all three states say that while coronavirus vaccination is inevitably complicated, they want to keep it from being more confusing than necessary.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan J. Foley, Paul J. Weber, Brian Witte, Mark Scolforo, Danica Kirka, Lauran Neergaard, Jill Lawless, Maria Cheng, Jamey Keaten and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of The Associated Press; and by Griff Witte of The Washington Post.

