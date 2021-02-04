Congress leaders mourn Capitol officer

U.S. Capitol Police officers ride ahead of a hearse carrying the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as it makes its way Wednesday to Arlington National Cemetery. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders paid tribute Wednesday to slain U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the building he died defending, promising his family and his fellow officers that they will never forget his sacrifice.

Sicknick died after an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the electoral count after then-President Donald Trump urged them to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat. The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, who died the next day, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters," though the cause of his death has not been determined.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sicknick was a patriot who will be remembered by lawmakers each day as they enter the Capitol. "We will never forget," she promised his family, who attended the ceremony.

The 42-year-old officer was only the fifth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a designation for those who are not elected officials, judges or military leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, paid their respects during two days of visitation Tuesday and Wednesday, as did members of Congress and his fellow law enforcement officers. Both Biden, who visited Tuesday night, and Harris on Wednesday laid their hands on the urn in remembrance.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh1ZZ5p7Y_w]

After the ceremony, Sicknick's urn was taken out of the building as hundreds of his fellow officers lined the Capitol's east front. They saluted his hearse as it departed for Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be interred.

The ceremony came a week before a Senate impeachment trial that will issue a verdict on Trump's role in the riots, and as shaken members of Congress grapple with what the violence means for the future of the country and their own security. While lawmakers were largely united in denouncing the riots, and Trump's role in them, the parties are now split on how to move forward. At the same time, the building has been cut off from the public, surrounded by large metal fences and defended by the National Guard.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, speaking at the ceremony, talked of the deep scars left by the assault.

"Let us all be a comfort to those who continue to recover from injuries, seen and unseen, from the attack on Jan. 6," Schumer said.

He said Sicknick was the "quiet rock" of his unit who was "caught at the wrong place at the wrong time, on a day when peace was shattered."

Sicknick, of South River, N.J., enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, then deployed to Saudi Arabia and later Kyrgyzstan. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Like many of his fellow officers, he often worked security in the Capitol and was known to lawmakers, staff and others who passed through the building's doors each morning.

"Four weeks ago, the Rotunda was strewn with the debris of an insurrectionist mob," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. "Today, it is adorned in solemn thanksgiving for the sacrifice of a hero."

In addition to congressional leaders, guests at the ceremony included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Also in attendance was Wenling Chestnut, widow of slain Capitol Police officer Jacob Chestnut, one of two Capitol Police officers killed by a gunman in 1998.

Chestnut and the other officer who was killed, John Gibson, also lay in honor after their deaths. The only other two people to have been given the same honor are civil-rights leader Rosa Parks, who died in 2005, and the Rev. Billy Graham, who died in 2018.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police officers pay tribute to Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor Wednesday at the center of the Capitol Rotunda. Congressional leaders joined in paying their respects to Sicknick, 42, who was fatally injured when an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP/The Washington Post/Demetrius Freeman)

A woman cries during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

U.S. Capitol Police officers on motorcycles ride ahead of a hearse carrying the remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as it makes its way to Arlington National Cemetery after Sicknick was lying in honor at the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mourners pay their respects during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, right, police officers and other guests are seated during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as an honor guard carry an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick down the steps of the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Family members watch as an honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick down the steps of the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Michael Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff pay respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Mourners pay their respects during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)