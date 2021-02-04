Delaying start of season is a good call

CHICAGO -- Two weeks before spring training is scheduled to begin, Major League Baseball and the players union got back to doing what they do best: arguing over money.

It's the perfect way to begin the 2021 season, the same way they restarted the postponed 2020 season last summer.

The only difference is the owners reportedly have agreed to pay the players their full salaries for a 162-game schedule, even though they want them to play only 154 games. Last year, the sides argued about the number of games that would be played and the prorated salaries the players would receive, leaking new proposals so often it made your head spin.

Less work for the same pay usually works for most of us. Even though the proposed plan would delay the season, it's hard to believe most players wouldn't agree to playing fewer games and getting paid the same.

But the union released a statement Monday night saying players "will not accept MLB's proposal [and] will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season." So that's that.

Once the Super Bowl ends Sunday night, many fans' thoughts automatically pivot to baseball. February is always the most difficult month of the sports calendar, and that's especially so now with the delayed NBA and NHL seasons still in their infancy and March Madness a month away.

Everyone loves the countdown to spring training, which signals there indeed will be spring again.

Spring training inspires poetry -- "Hope springs eternal" and the four greatest words in the English language: "pitchers and catchers report." There's nothing better than watching a meaningless game with a pitcher running wind sprints in the outfield during play after being removed in the third inning.

But according to reports, the owners want to delay the season by a month and end it in early November, giving them a fighting chance of having fans inside their ballparks when the covid-19 vaccines are more widely available. That means spring training starting in mid-March instead of mid-February -- or another month of watching the X Games.

Unfortunately, many players already have their spring training reservations in place, and as anyone who has ever rented a winter spot in Florida or Arizona knows, getting your security deposit back is a nightmare. In addition, some players are antsy to leave their homes for various reasons after a long offseason stuck inside with the wife and kids. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

Starting spring training a month late seems wise considering Arizona remains a covid-19 hot spot. The owners didn't get the taxpayers of Arizona to help fund those new spring ballparks for nothing, and the state would like to fill its hotels and ballparks with fans attending games that don't matter.

Aside from spring training, everyone -- owners and players alike -- would seemingly benefit from a later start by having more fans inside the parks watching regular-season games.

Baseball without fans is doable, as we discovered in 2020, but it's also deadly dull during the downtime when there is no action to speak of other than players yelling at each other from their dugouts.

And because seven-inning doubleheaders are part of the new norm, I would delay the season even longer and start it the week before Memorial Day, playing through October with the wild-card games starting Nov. 1. The rest of the playoffs can be held in designated warm-weather sites or domes, like last year. That would leave nearly three more months to get fans vaccinated in time for opening day.

And if it all went well, maybe ballparks would be nearly full again by midsummer. Imagine that.

A World Series champion might even be crowned on Thanksgiving, so perhaps we wouldn't have to watch the Detroit Lions play.

This is all a pipe dream, of course.

Baseball will start on time, and we'll probably go through the same drill as in 2020, with sporadic outbreaks causing postponements and empty ballparks with fake crowd noise piped in until cities and states ease their covid-19 restrictions.

Common sense says putting the game on hold for a few weeks or so is the right call. But baseball and common sense seldom are mentioned in the same sentence.

Dopes spring eternal.