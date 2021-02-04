E. Carolina stuns Houston, ends skid

East Carolina’s Tristen Newton looks to pass against Houston’s Tramon Mark during the second half of the Pirates’ 82-73 victory Wednesday night. (AP/Karl B DeBlaker)

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Jayden Gardner and East Carolina didn't get to savor a sea of court-storming home fans after claiming a huge upset. Instead, the Pirates left the court in a somewhat subdued celebration -- until letting loose in the locker room.

"I'm out of breath," Gardner said with a smile.

Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help ECU stun No. 5 Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades. It was the Cougars' first loss of 2021, a performance that befuddled Coach Kelvin Sampson.

"We just didn't look like we were playing Cougar basketball tonight," Sampson said, "in no form or fashion."

Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation's top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 three-pointers.

East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic) hadn't won a game in more than a month between five consecutive losses and three postponements.

The Pirates still found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, though it came with a limited number of attendees in Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think they're starting to get used to it," ECU Coach Joe Dooley said. "I've got to give the credit to kids throughout the country, the credit for lining up and doing this this year."

Houston (15-2, 10-2) came in as KenPom's No. 2-ranked defense, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking as one of the nation's top rebounding teams. But the Cougars didn't do much to hold down the Pirates in either category while sputtering offensively.

DeJon Jarreau matched his career high with 25 points to lead the Cougars, who had won nine consecutive meetings dating to 2015. But top scorer Quentin Grimes struggled with just 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

ST. JOHN'S 70,

NO. 3 VILLANOVA 59

NEW YORK -- Posh Alexander scored 16 points and St. John's smothered No. 3 Villanova, upsetting the ice-cold Wildcats to halt their nine-game winning streak.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points -- all in the second half -- and a career-high 13 rebounds for the suddenly surging Red Storm (12-7, 6-6 Big East), who have won five consecutive games and six of seven.

With active hands all over the court, St. John's turned up its pressure defense and forced the experienced Wildcats (11-2, 6-1) into 17 turnovers and 32% shooting. Villanova fell behind 58-41 with about 6:45 left and was held 12 points below its previous season low for its first loss since Nov. 28 to Virginia Tech in overtime.

Villanova went nearly four weeks between games because of coronavirus issues before returning with a Jan. 19 win over Seton Hall.

St. John's has been a surprising thorn in Villanova's side recently, with wins over a top-ranked Wildcats team in February 2018 and against the defending national champions in 2019.

NO. 14 VIRGINIA 64,

N.C. STATE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat North Carolina State.

Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers (12-3, 8-1 ACC).

Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State (7-7, 3-6), which won just one game in January.

Hellems' jumper gave the Wolfpack a 46-45 lead with less than 6 1/2 minutes remaining as Virginia endured an eight-minute stretch without a field goal.

Hauser hit a three-pointer to break the drought, allowing the Cavaliers to build a 50-46 edge with 5:38 to play. Huff converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to 55-48.

GEORGETOWN 86,

NO. 15 CREIGHTON 79

OMAHA, Neb. -- Jahvon Blair scored 21 points to lead four Georgetown players with 12 or more points, and the Hoyas beat No. 15 Creighton.

Georgetown (5-8, 3-5 Big East), a 13-point underdog, won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a covid-19 outbreak. The Hoyas won for the first time in five road games and beat the Bluejays at CHI Health Center for the first time in six tries.

Creighton (13-5, 9-4) came in off three consecutive wins, but the Bluejays were not sharp in any of them. They turned in another unpolished performance, and this time they couldn't overcome it.

Blair made a season-high six three-pointers, the biggest coming with 1:34 left when he banked one in from the wing as the shot clock was about to expire. That put the Hoyas up 79-70.

Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays with 20 points.

PITTSBURGH 83,

NO. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 72

PITTSBURGH -- Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat No. 16 Virginia Tech to end a three-game skid.

Johnson had been slumping, scoring a total of 26 points in the three losses, and was held out of Pitt's starting lineup for the first time this season. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, as the Panthers (9-5, 5-4 ACC) had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense.

Keve Aluma scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 of 6 from long range, for the Hokies (13-4, 7-3), who were coming off a win over then-No. 8 Virginia. Justyn Mutts added 17 points.

East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner (shown) celebrates during the closing minutes of the Pirates’ 82-73 victory over No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. Gardner finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. (AP/Karl B. DeBlaker)

