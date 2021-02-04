ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Beginning of Black History Month accompanied by music, art, and discussion

Singer David Ashley performs, Live@5, on Friday via the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Facebook page. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Virtually Live@5

Singer David Ashley headlines a Virtual Live@5 Concert, 5-6 p.m. Friday via the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701. A virtual donation box will be available to support center programming. Sponsor is M.K. Distributors. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/live-at-5.

Additional center programming this weekend:

◼️ Chaney Jewell, the center’s curator, will host a virtual “Meet the Curator” question and answer session with Pine Bluff artist Kimiara Johnson at 5 p.m. today, livestreaming on the center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701. “Admission” is free. Funding for the series comes from the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust and the Kline Family Foundation.

◼️ And the center brings back “CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya,” 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27, a cooking program for youngsters 10-17 (seven students maximum). Cost is $35 for all three sessions; partial scholarships are available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call (870) 536-3375.

Migration symposium

The Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives host a virtual symposium titled “African American Migration in Arkansas, Where Did My People Go?” via Zoom, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Presenters will be Brian K. Mitchell of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Story Matkin-Rawn and Kenneth Barnes of the University of Central Arkansas. Topics will include “African Americans, Arkansas, and the Other Great Migration 1865-1920”; “Any Place but Here: The 1860 Expulsion of Free Blacks from Arkansas”; and “Arkansas’ African Migration Movement in the Late 1800s.” “Admission” is free; advance registration is required. Call (501) 682-6900 or email Tatyana.oyinloye@arkansas.gov.

Black History lineup

Little Rock’s Mosaic Templars Cultural Center’s observation of Black History Month kicks off today with “Storytime with Director Christina Shutt.” The center’s director reads a story relating to history or culture, 7 p.m. every Thursday in February via Facebook Live and the center’s YouTube channel.

Also on the docket this month:

◼️ “Lunch & Learn” programs on Facebook Live, with poet Marquese McFerguson, noon Feb. 12, and photographer Ed Drew, noon Feb. 26.

◼️ 2021 Black History Quiz Bowl, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. for students in grades 6-8, noon for students in grades 9-12, “via an MTCC online platform,” according to a news release. Frank Bateman hosts; a study guide is available for download.

◼️ “Figuratively Speaking,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26 via Facebook Live, in collaboration the Arkansas Arts Council, a spoken-word poetry night showcasing Arkansas poets’ original work related to Black history. Poet Drekkia Morning, the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program manager, hosts. 5 p.m. Friday is the deadline for poets willing to recite on stage to submit their work, at the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock; via email, at Brian.Rodgers@arkansas.gov; or by video, via DropBox, GoogleDrive or YouTube. Poems cannot contain profanity; a center committee will choose the performers, who will be compensated for their time. All submissions should include the poet’s name, a descriptive paragraph of the poet and contact information, including a phone number and email address. Call (501) 683-3593.

◼️ “Trailblazer Spotlight” – Each day in February, the center will release a new poster, available for download or via email (education@mosaictemplarscenter.com), highlighting Black Arkansans.

And Loblolly Creamery is donating to the center a portion of its February sales of Maple Leaf Ragtime, a maple-pecan ice cream available through March that pays homage to composer Scott Joplin, who grew up in Texarkana.

Southern rocker

Jonesboro Southern rock singer-guitarist Mikel Wewers headlines a First Fridays at the Forum concert Friday at the Forum Theater in Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jonesboro Southern rock singer-guitarist Mikel Wewers headlines a First Fridays at the Forum concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Backing Wewers: Mike Jones on rhythm guitar and vocals and Sonny Hunt on lead and slide guitar. Singer-songwriter Lucas Tyler will be the opening act. Doors open at 7. Admission is “pay what you can”; state Health Department covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Spa City gallery

“We Are Only Passing Through” is among the works by Laura Raborn on display through February at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Laura Raborn’s “Museum Meditations,” works focusing on the interaction between viewer and art, goes on display Friday with a 5-9 p.m. Gallery Walk reception at Justus Fine Art, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The gallery will also display sculpture by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, ceramics by Michael Ashley and wood-turned vessels by Gene Sparling through Feb. 28. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday- Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Preservation webinar

Mandi Curtwright, executive director of Main Street Batesville and co-owner of the historic Melba Theater in downtown Batesville, will be the speaker for Preserve Arkansas’ next “Women in Preservation” webinar, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom Webinar and livestreaming (and subsequently archived) on Preserve Arkansas’ YouTube channel. “Admission” is free. Register at PreserveArkansas.org. Call (501) 372-4757 or email rpatton@preservearkansas.org for more information. Mandi and Adam Curtwright and partners Joe and Janelle Shell bought the Melba Theater in 2014 and reopened it in 2016 after an extensive renovation.

Small Works on tour

The 2021 “Small Works on Paper” touring exhibition will be on display through Feb. 27 at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., Batesville. The exhibition includes 38 works, no larger than 18-by-24 inches, by 26 artists from across the state. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is following covid-19 safety protocols. Admission is free. Call (870) 793-3382 or visit batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

Improv musical

“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” will be onstage March 18-19 at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/James Shubinski)

“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,” an evening of improvisation — a news release describes it as “‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ meets the Tony Awards” — will be onstage at 7 p.m. March 18-19 at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Audience members make up song titles that the five performers turn them into full blown “nominated songs” with choreography seeking to win the coveted Phony Award. The show is part of the center’s Procter & Gamble Ghost Light programming. Covid-19 precautions will be in place: there will be a minimum of four empty seats between parties in Baum Walker Hall, and every other row will remain empty. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Tickets are $25 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.