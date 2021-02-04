Extending Russian arms pact, U.S. says

The United States joined Russia on Wednesday in extending the two countries' last remaining treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons, two days before the pact was set to expire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons. That's after the Trump administration pulled out of two other such deals as part of a broad withdrawal from international accords.

In his statement Wednesday, Blinken said that despite engagement with Russia on nuclear matters and other issues of mutual interest, the Biden administration remained "clear eyed" on the challenges Russia poses to the United States and the world.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, so too will we work to hold Russia to account for adversarial actions as well as its human rights abuses, in close coordination with our allies and partners," Blinken said.

The top U.S. diplomat has called on Russia to release opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced Tuesday by Russian authorities to 2 years and 8 months in a penal colony, amid protests across Russia calling for his release.

"Especially during times of tension, verifiable limits on Russia's intercontinental-range nuclear weapons are vitally important. Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, U.S. allies and partners, and the world safer," Blinken said. "An unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Wednesday that notes had been exchanged confirming the extension of the treaty for five years.

"Considering the special responsibilities that Russia and the U.S. carry as the world's largest nuclear nations, the decision taken is important as it guarantees a necessary level of predictability and transparency in this area, while strictly maintaining a balance of interests," the ministry said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "It's a first step of reinvigorating ... the nuclear arms control regime."

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each nation to deploying 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers with nuclear weapons. It also limits both nations to deploying 1,550 nuclear warheads on those platforms.

The agreement included a five-year extension clause that allowed both nations to extend the pact with approval from both presidents. Had the United States and Russia not extended the pact, the world would have returned to an era without substantive, verifiable limits on the world's two largest nuclear powers for the first time in decades.

In his statement, Blinken said the United States had assessed Russia to be in compliance with its New START obligations every year since the treaty entered into force in 2011.

Blinken said the United States will now set about pursuing an arms-control agreement with the Kremlin that regulates all of Russia's nuclear weapons. Russia retains a significant arsenal of "battlefield" or "tactical" nuclear weapons, smaller arms that fall outside the confines of New START.

"We will also pursue arms control to reduce the dangers from China's modern and growing nuclear arsenal," Blinken said. "The United States is committed to effective arms control that enhances stability, transparency and predictability while reducing the risks of costly, dangerous arms races."

In its final months, the Trump administration tried to broker a trilateral arms-control deal with Russia and China, but the effort failed after Beijing refused to take part in the discussions.

The Trump administration also told Russia that it would extend New START only on certain conditions, including a commitment by Russia toward addressing its entire nuclear arsenal and getting China involved in arms-control efforts.

Late last year, the Trump administration neared a deal with Russia to freeze the number of nuclear warheads on each side and extend New START for one year, pending a new agreement that would expand the treaty, but the deal fell apart.

The treaty was due to expire Friday. Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously last month for the extension, and President Vladimir Putin signed the bill.

That was after President Joe Biden and Putin talked and agreed on the extension, part of a quick round of diplomacy by the less than month-old U.S. administration to keep the treaty going. The extension doesn't require formal congressional approval in the United States.

In its statement Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the extension of New START will be the end of "the trend towards dismantling arms control and nonproliferation mechanisms, so prevalent in recent years due to U.S. destructive policies."

The Trump administration pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations of the pact. Last year, the Trump administration also left the Open Skies Treaty, which was designed to reduce the chances of an accidental war by allowing mutual reconnaissance flights, also citing Russian violations.

"Significant steps would be required to return our bilateral dialogue in this area back to a more stable trajectory, reach new substantial results which would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability," the Russian foreign ministry said. "Russia is ready to do its part. We urge the U.S. to apply a similarly responsible approach and to respond to our initiatives in a constructive manner."

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer and Edie Lederer of The Associated Press; and by Paul Sonne of The Washington Post.

In this photo provided by the State Duma, deputies attend a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Both houses of parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend New START treaty for five years, a fast-track move that comes days before the last remaining U.S.-Russian arms control pact is due to expire. (The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP)

FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. Russia and the United States exchanged documents Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty, their last remaining arms control pact, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin readout of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they voiced satisfaction with the move. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)