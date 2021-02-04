Sections
Fayetteville first U.S. city to receive international Bike City designation

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Pro women racers make a turn on the square during the criterium portion of the 41st annual Joe Martin Stage Race in downtown Fayetteville Sunday April 15, 2018. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville is the first U.S. city to be named a Bike City by the Union Cycliste Internationale.

Cities and regions of the world have been given the distinction because of a commitment to developing cycling through programs and infrastructure as well as hosting UCI events, according to a news release.

"I am thrilled and honored that Fayetteville has been named a UCI Bike City," Mayor Lioneld Jordan said. "This is a powerful affirmation of the work Fayetteville has done for decades – and continues doing – to make cycling accessible for everyone."

The Joe Martin Stage Race, FayetteCross and the future 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships are all reasons the city received the designation, according to the release.

"The variety of cycling opportunities in and around our Fayetteville trails is one of the many reasons visitors come to Fayetteville year-round," said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville. "I am tremendously proud of our city's long-standing commitment to cycling and am excited about the impact this recognition will have."

