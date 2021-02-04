Georgia scrutinizes vote-fraud lawyer

ATLANTA -- State election officials are investigating whether one of the most outspoken proponents of the claim that the presidential election was stolen through widespread voter fraud had moved to another state before voting in Georgia last fall.

The Georgia secretary of state's office opened an investigation Tuesday into where attorney Lin Wood has been living, according to its investigative case sheet. Wood was listed as living in Fulton County and voted early in person in Georgia in the November presidential election, according to records on the agency's website.

The secretary of state's office opened the investigation after learning from a television reporter that Wood may have been living in South Carolina when he voted in November, according to a senior official in the office. The official asked The Associated Press not to be named because of security concerns after the secretary and his staff received threats over the handling of the election.

Wood announced the move himself on social media Monday, without mentioning its exact timing at first.

"BREAKING NEWS! I have changed my legal residence from the State of Georgia to the State of South Carolina!" he posted on Telegram. "South Carolina has welcomed me. Georgia has falsely accused me and shunned me. I am thrilled about my change in residency."

WSB-TV first reported on the investigation. The station said Wood had emailed one of its reporters, saying he had been "domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April." The reporter provided a screenshot of the email to the AP.

Wood denied this in a text exchange with the AP on Wednesday, saying the suggestion that he told the station or its reporter that he had been "domiciled" in South Carolina last year "is not accurate."

"While I spent time in South Carolina in 2020, I considered myself domiciled in Georgia and a resident of Georgia at all times in 2020," Wood wrote. He said he voted in person in Georgia on Oct. 21 for the general election but did not vote in the Senate runoffs in January.