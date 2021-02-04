Get to know ESPN top 50 recruit Barry Dunning

ESPN 4-star prospect Barry Dunning said he playfully asked his grandmother Helen Myers to the homecoming dance. “Honestly my grandmother is the biggest person in my life,” said Dunning, a University of Arkansas target who is rated ESPN’s No. 10 small forward. (Photo courtesy Barry Dunning)

Arkansas target Barry Dunning is an ESPN 4-star recruit and a top-50 prospect nationally.

Dunning has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Memphis. LSU, Ole Miss and others. ESPN rates him the No. 11 small forward and the No. 44 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class and the No. 1 player in Alabama.

Nickname: Bw / Bohan

School: Mobile (McGill-Toolen Catholic), Ala.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: SF

I like Arkansas because: All about getting better playing the game the right way. Having the environment filled with love of the game of basketball.

I plan to major in: Sports Medicine

I'm the player I am because: I always put God first, work hard and play hard every time I touch the floor.

Best basketball moment: Getting my first in game dunk in 7th grade

Favorite video game: NBA 2K

Favorite NBA player: Anthony Davis , Jayson Tatum , Kawai Leonard

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Very uptempo music

Favorite movie: Love and Basketball

Must watch TV show: The Office

My mom is always on me to: Keep me focus and to always strive for better.

List two pet peeves: Really loud scratching noises, squeaky sounds

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo, lemon pepper wings

I will never eat: Sushi

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxbys, really don’t know; all I can say is one day I went I still go to this day.

Favorite junk food: Cookies

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My grandma, very wise and I have the best memories with her.

Favorite animal and why: Lion, because it’s strong and a symbol of leadership.

My hidden talent is: Painting

My dream date would be: Playing basketball sun up and sun down.

Hobbies: Painting, watching car shows

The one thing I could not live without is: Cookies

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: All of Spider-Man powers

Role model and why: My father, because he works hard everyday and spends time with his family, giving the best advice when I need it and is always there.

Three words to describe me: Humble, happy, determined

People would be surprised that I: That I say Kareem Abdul Jabber is the greatest basketball player of all time