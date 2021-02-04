Sections
Little Rock police ID slain man; investigation turned over to Lonoke County authorities

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:28 a.m.
The Lonoke County sheriff’s office has taken over an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive inside his Little Rock home, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to 1423 S. Elm St. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a medical call, according to a Little Rock police report. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as John Harp, 60, unresponsive and suffering from lacerations, the report states.

Police said Harp was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives contacted the Lonoke County sheriff’s office to check an address within their jurisdiction for an incident location, the report states. Detectives determined the incident took place in Lonoke County, and the investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s office.

Harp’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

