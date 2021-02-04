Idaho Gov. Brad Little (center) is briefed before a news conference Wednesday about three Idaho Army National Guard pilots who died in a training flight helicopter crash. (AP/Idaho Statesman/Darin Oswald)

Idaho crash kills 3 National Guard pilots

BOISE, Idaho -- Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died Tuesday when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so that their relatives could be notified. They were the only people on board.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation. The area had rain, snow and fog Tuesday night. Another Idaho National Guard aircraft in the region reported that visibility was low as the cloud cover dropped close to the ground.

The three pilots had thousands of flying hours between them, Washington said. Two were senior instructor pilots -- both with more than a decade of experience -- and the other was an experienced pilot who had been flying for more than five years, she said.

City sues own district to resume school

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against its own school district seeking to force schools to open amid the coronavirus pandemic in its effort to get children back into public school classrooms.

The lawsuit was the first of its kind in California, and possibly the country, as school systems come under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to end virtual learning. Teachers unions in many large school districts, including San Francisco, say they won't go back to classrooms until they are vaccinated.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera, with support from Mayor London Breed, said he sued the San Francisco Unified School District and Board of Education as a last resort to salvage what's left of the academic year.

"More than 54,000 San Francisco schoolchildren are suffering," Herrera said. "They are being turned into Zoom-bies by online school. Enough is enough."

School administrators called the lawsuit an embarrassment.

"This isn't helpful," said Vincent Matthews, school district superintendent, who said the School Board and the district have been "feverishly working toward and fighting for and pushing for the return of students to in-person learning" and that they "absolutely have a comprehensive plan" for reopening.

Georgia panel advances statue swap out

ATLANTA -- A Georgia state House committee has approved a resolution that would start the process of replacing a statue of the vice president of the Confederacy at the U.S. Capitol with one of John Lewis.

House Resolution 14 would create a committee to work out the details of replacing the statue of Alexander Stephens in National Statuary Hall with one of Lewis, a longtime congressman and civil rights leader who died in July.

The resolution, which has the backing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, was approved by the State Properties Committee on Wednesday. It could soon move to the full House for a vote.

Each state gets to send two statues to the U.S. Capitol to represent it. Stephens, a white supremacist and slave owner who lived from 1812-83, has been on display as one of Georgia's statues since 1927.

Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for 33 years, led voting rights protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.

3 skiers presumed dead in avalanche

Three backcountry skiers who have been missing since Monday are presumed dead after being caught in a Colorado avalanche Monday.

Search-and-rescue operations were conducted Monday evening and Tuesday, then suspended because of the danger of further avalanches, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Authorities continued the search Wednesday, but DeAnne Gallegos of the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management categorized the mission to reporters as one of recovery rather than rescue.

The location of the skiers has been determined, Gallegos said, but it was uncertain how deeply they were covered by snow. Although the missing skiers' have not been revealed by authorities, the Vail Daily reported that the skiers were presumed dead and described them as "well-known Eagle County residents."

The unidentified skiers were part of a group of seven who were skiing when they triggered the avalanche Monday in an area known as "The Nose," which lies between the towns of Silverton and Ophir, just south of Telluride.