• Harland Earls, 29, of Tahoe, Calif., survived for seven days in California's Sierra Nevada after unknowingly following GPS instructions into danger by taking a remote mountain road as a shorter route home from visiting friends and becoming stuck in a storm that dropped 6 to 8 feet of snow at Henness Pass.

• Taylor Scarbrough, 56, the mayor of Nashville, Ga., accused of causing $12,000 in damage to an excavator that he borrowed without permission from a contractor he had hired, was indicted on theft by conversion and theft by deception charges, prosecutors said.

• Brian Rosipajla, deputy police chief of Lafayette, Colo., said Okie Payne, a 95-year-old resident of an assisted living facility, was taken into custody after being accused of fatally shooting an employee in a dispute over money that Payne said the worker owed him.

• Saba Coleman, a police captain in Montgomery, Ala., confirmed that a parole officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound after accidentally shooting himself at a Montgomery field office.

• Julio Gomez, 53, of Blanchard, Okla., a former U.S. Air Force airman who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor while stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La., was sentenced to three years and a day in prison.

• Janice Leimbach, 62, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Matthew Morris, 22, of Gideon, accused of dumping the body of a woman who died from a drug overdose in a wooded area near a parking lot, were each charged with abandoning a corpse, prosecutors said.

• Marco Moran, 47, a former Ridgeland, Miss., pharmacist who pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme that defrauded insurers and health care providers nationwide out of $1.5 billion, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Chad Salsman, 44, the district attorney in Bradford County, Pa., was indicted on multiple charges, accused of sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a private defense attorney.

• Jamie Parker, who works for Stanley County, N.C., said a team of county animal officers "just talked nice" to a 5-foot-long pet boa constrictor to free the snake after it became stuck behind a car's dashboard, dismantling the panel enough so the snake could slither out.