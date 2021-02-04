Sections
Jacksonville man charged with murder after Monday night shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Edward Morrison, 23, of Jacksonville was charged with second-degree murder, deputies said.

A disturbance between two men turned deadly on Monday in Lonoke County, deputies said.

Edward Morrison, 23, of Jacksonville has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to a release from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the 600 block of Joyner Loop, just west of Arkansas 31 at the midpoint between Beebe and Lonoke, to a report of shots fired, according to deputies.

The deputies said they found people helping Richard Duvall, 21, who was lying in the driveway after he had been wounded by a firearm.

Duvall was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined that Duvall had been involved Monday in a disturbance with another man who was able to pull a firearm and shoot Duvall.

Morrison was being held without bond pending his first court appearance, according to deputies.

