Jailed Burma leader's allies rip charges

RANGOON, Burma -- Burmese authorities charged the country's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, her allies said Wednesday, a move that gives the generals who overthrew her legal grounds to detain her for two weeks.

The charge came to light two days after Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest and appeared to be an effort to lend a legal veneer to her detention, though the generals have previously kept her and others locked up for years.

The military announced Monday that it would take power for one year -- accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote, and the military-backed party did poorly.

National League for Democracy spokesman Kyi Toe confirmed the charge against Suu Kyi that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He also said the country's ousted president, Win Myint, was charged with violating the natural disaster management law. A leaked charge sheet dated Feb. 1 indicates they can be held until Feb. 15.

"It was clear that the military were going to look for some legal cases against the leaders of the National League for Democracy and especially Aung San Suu Kyi to actually legitimize what they've tried to do," said Larry Jagan, an independent analyst of Burma affairs. "And that is really a power grab."

Police and court officials in the capital Naypyitaw could not immediately be contacted.

At the same time that authorities were working to keep Suu Kyi in detention, hundreds of lawmakers who had been forced to stay at government housing after the coup were told Wednesday to leave the capital city within 24 hours and go home, said a member of Parliament from Suu Kyi's party who is among the group. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared drawing the attention of the military.

The coup was a backslide for Burma, which had been making progress toward democracy, and highlighted the extent to which the generals have ultimately maintained control in the Southeast Asian country.

In response to the coup, Suu Kyi's party has called for nonviolent resistance, and scores of people in Rangoon, Burma's largest city, honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday night in a protest. Supporters of the military have also staged demonstrations.

Medical workers have also declared they won't work for the new military government in protest of the coup at a time when the country is battling a steady rise in covid-19 cases with a dangerously inadequate health system. Photos were shared on social media showing health workers with red ribbons pinned to their clothes or holding printed photos of red ribbons.

"We want to show the world we are totally against military dictatorship and we want our elected government and leader back," said Dr. Zun Ei Phyu. "We want to show them we will follow only our elected government. Not the military."

Some medical staff went on strike while others who continued work in government-run clinics made public their opposition to the new military rulers.

Some of those on strike have begun to volunteer at charity health clinics, many of which were shut down as a precaution against a surge in covid-19 cases. The clinics that have remained reopen are extending their working hours so people can still receive care during the protest, Zun Ei Phyu said.

"We give free treatment and medicine to anyone who is in need," she said, adding the clinics often operate with donations from charities and local communities.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The takeover marked a shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country toward democracy and then became its de facto leader after her party won elections in 2015.

Suu Kyi had been a fierce critic of the army during her years in detention. But after her shift from democracy icon to politician, she worked with the generals and even defended their crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, damaging her international reputation.

The international community, which had supported Burma's nascent democracy, now faces a test. The United States has threatened sanctions and has labeled the takeover a coup. The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday but took no action.

Information for this article was contributed by Kirsten Grieshaber and Victoria Milko of The Associated Press.

An army personnel carrier patrols the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup over allegations of fraud in November's elections. (AP Photo)

Burmese living in Japan and supporters hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Foreign Ministry in in Tokyo Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Myanmar's new leader said the military government installed after Monday's coup plans an investigation into alleged fraud in last year's elections and will also prioritize the COVID-19 outbreak and the economy, a state newspaper reported Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman prepares snacks to sell them to customers at her roadside shop Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

A soldier stands guard at a checkpoint beside a military propaganda billboard in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup over allegations of fraud in November's elections. (AP Photo)

Buddhist nuns wearing face masks and shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk to collect cash and rice from devotees Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Armed soldiers travel in a convoy of army vehicles patrolling in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup over allegations of fraud in November's elections. (AP Photo)

A man reads a local daily newspaper at his shop near a market Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)