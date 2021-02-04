Judge deciding suspect's status: Child or adult

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton is poised to decide in the coming days who Brian Edwards Shields is.

Is he a troubled teenager, traumatized by the unsolved slaying of his father, who could be rehabilitated?

Or is Shields as prosecutors describe him -- a Little Rock gang member responsible for an ambush shooting that wounded two women? Is he someone who already has squandered the opportunities for redemption he's been given by authorities?

Her decision could put Shields on the route to prison or to juvenile detention.

Defense attorney Alex Morphis argued during a juvenile-transfer hearing Tuesday that Shields is an immature and impulsive child who has not been given the chance at the rehabilitative services offered in the juvenile-justice system.

Shields, who has turned 18 since his arrest in June, comes from a supportive family and completed the juvenile boot-camp program called C-Step last year, which proves he will thrive in a structured and orderly environment, Morphis told the judge.

Shields had been enrolled in the 50-day program after a December 2019 arrest on a misdemeanor gun charge. He had not been given a formal mental-health assessment, which would have qualified him for counseling services that he needs, Morphis said.

If the teen was transferred to juvenile court with extended jurisdiction, Shields could be held until he turns 21 in July 2023 and then evaluated to see whether he had been rehabilitated. If he did not show any improvement, Shields could be sent to prison, Morphis noted.

Shields' life went off the rails Sept. 22, 2015, when he was 12 and his 38-year-old father, Brant "Brian" Shields, was killed, the attorney said.

Court records show the elder Shields was fatally wounded in an unsolved drive-by shooting in the front yard of 1515 W. 19th St. in Little Rock, the home of federally convicted marijuana dealer Chris Lamont Alexander. Alexander, 44, has been linked to the Crips street gang and is serving a 10-year sentence for marijuana trafficking and gun possession.

Morphis disparaged police claims that Shields is a Bloods gang member, saying authorities have wrongly tied the teen's participation in the rap music scene to an affiliation with the gang. He acknowledged that police have an internet video that shows Shields handling an assault-style rifle with other armed teens, at least two who are known to police and are facing charges.

Deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall said Shields, who did not testify, should be tried as an adult the way prosecutors have charged him because he made the conscious decision to act like an adult. She said he repeatedly has run away from home, absent for days or weeks at a time, while continuing to associate with friends despite the efforts of his mother to prevent those relationships.

His mother, Sharanda Mitchell, 41, has done all she can with him, reporting him when he's violated curfew and having him placed in juvenile detention, but none of that deterred Shields, the prosecutor said.

He's now facing some of the most serious charges possible, including two counts of first-degree battery, three counts of committing a terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault, in incidents about seven months apart, both times because he was known to the victims, Butts-Hall told the judge.

On Nov. 9, 2019, he threatened Clemmie Stewart, 17, and Kierra Holloway, 27, while pointing a gun at them as they sat outside a relative's home at 1323 S Schiller St., the prosecutor said. The pair, who are cousins, fled the house, which was shot up a few minutes after they left, although authorities don't know who did the actual shooting.

On June 6, Shields was seen firing a high-powered rifle into a car parked in front of the Wright Avenue Liquor store. The shots were fired into the front windshield in what the prosecutor called a kill pattern targeting the drive. Police collected 22 spent rifle casings in the parking lot of the store at 1501 Wright Ave.

Terri Holloway, 53, was hit in the back as she crouched down in the driver's seat while trying to shield her son, Rodney Holloway, 25, from the bullets. He was not hurt, but his girlfriend, 21-year-old Amaya Elmore, who was sitting in the back seat with the couple's infant daughter, was grazed by a bullet. Two other cars in the parking lot were struck.

According to police testimony, police found that same type of rifle in the house at 23 Woodcliffe Circle where U.S. marshals arrested Shields about 1½ weeks after the shooting. The gun, which fires distinctive 300 Blackout ammunition, is undergoing testing to see if it's the same weapon.

Authorities believe Shields and Rodney Holloway belong to different factions of the Bloods but don't know why Holloway would be targeted, according to police testimony.

The prosecutor also asked the judge to consider what she described as "chilling" testimony about a phone call Shields made to an inmate in the Bell County, Texas, jail. Butts-Hall said the call was significant because police overheard Shields talking about wanting to kill a man who was shot to death in Little Rock barely a week after the call.

In that June 7 phone call to 20-year-old Deandre Luckey of Little Rock, police say they heard an angry Shields saying he wanted to kill 21-year-old Daishun Allen of Little Rock and another man, complaining that Allen had been calling him a "snitch" because Allen had been arrested for a drive-by shooting that had targeted Shields and others.

That July 11, 2019, shooting in the 3400 block of Ludwig Street wounded a friend of Shields', Adrian Bazzelle, 18, who is Luckey's brother and a suspected gang member, according to police.

Five days before the phone call, on June 2, Allen had been a passenger in a car that had been shot up in the 1800 block of North Cleveland Street, killing driver Nicholas Daniel Jones, 20. Allen and two other passengers, Muhammad Diop and Kareem Sudail, both 19, were unharmed.

Eight days after the call, Allen, 21, was found fatally wounded in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road. Nearby was another man, 27-year-old Timothy Lamont Clemmons, who also was wounded but survived. The investigations into those killings have stalled because of uncooperative witnesses, according to police.