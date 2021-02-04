Sections
Little Rock couple's donation to provide scholarships for UALR science majors

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE PHOTO -- Students make their way across campus in November 2017 after a morning rain shower at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal)

A Little Rock couple's planned gift of $1 million will support scholarships for science majors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Chancellor Christina Drale announced Thursday.

Jerry and Sherri Damerow have been longtime financial supporters and advocates for the STEM education fields — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics — in Arkansas.

The gift will benefit the Jerry and Sherri Damerow Endowed Science Scholarship, which provides scholarships for students majoring in astronomy, biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, and earth science, the university said in a news release.

Jerry Damerow is a former managing partner for Ernst & Young, a multinational business management firm. Sherri Damerow is a retired kindergarten teacher and artist.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

