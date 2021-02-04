LR hosts virtual forum to clear air on vaccines

FILE - In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo, a vile of a covid-19 vaccine candidate on a shelf during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. ( AP/Sakchai Lalit )

Little Rock held a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday to address concerns about the covid-19 vaccine, particularly within minority-group communities.

In an introduction to the panel, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. recalled March 12, the date when he declared a state of emergency in the city. His declaration was made one day after the state's first presumptive coronavirus case was reported in Pine Bluff.

"We now sit here today on Feb. 3, 2021, and we're still in the midst of a pandemic," Scott said.

As efforts shift to include distribution of the covid-19 vaccine, Scott suggested a number of challenges exist regarding access to the vaccine and residents' willingness to take it, especially for minority-group communities.

"We know there is great mistrust when it comes to the Black community and health care," Scott said.

He made reference to the unethical study of Black men during the infamous Tuskegee study, which focused on untreated syphilis, as well as Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were unknowingly taken from her in 1951 and used to advance medical research.

Scot said Wednesday that "there have been certain things that have happened over the course of time that have caused African-Americans and Blacks to have some mistrust with the health care."

He urged viewers to take the time to listen to these experts from Little Rock in order to understand the data and research.

Wednesday's event was billed as a partnership with the Little Rock chapter of The Links Inc., a national nonprofit organization of women dedicated to serving the Black community.

The town hall was hosted by weekday anchor Donna Terrell of Fox affiliate KLRT. According to the mayor's spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson, Terrell was not paid for her role hosting the forum.

Four physicians spoke on the panel: Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist at the Health Department; William "Sam" Greenfield of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; Akilah Jefferson of Arkansas Children's Hospital; and Keyur Vyas of UAMS.

The panelists fielded questions -- some from Terrell and some culled from residents' comments as they watched the town hall online -- related to common concerns, myths and fears regarding the vaccine.

Arkansas is in the first part of Phase 1-B of its vaccine distribution plan. The latest groups receiving shots are workers in the education sector and people age 70 or older.

Two vaccines have been authorized so far for use in the U.S., one from Pfizer-BioNTech and another from Moderna, and more are likely to receive authorization soon.

The panel emphasized that research has shown the vaccines to be safe and effective. The vaccines are a way to curb infections and deaths, panelists said.

Toward the start of the town hall, Dillaha was asked to address mistrust in the vaccines stemming from a distrust of government.

Dillaha said that although the two vaccines are new, the research to establish their safety was done in the same way as other vaccines. Additional funding enabled an expedited process so that doses could be distributed almost as soon as they were approved, she said.

Additionally, according to Dillaha, rare instances of side effects from vaccines once they are in use can be detected using well-developed mechanisms, such as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Terrell brought up rumors circulating on social media regarding the recent death of baseball great Hank Aaron, who died at age 86 on Jan. 22, a little more than two weeks after he received the vaccine.

She said a lot of social media users were saying "the vaccine killed him," and she asked Jefferson to address the concerns.

Jefferson said she understood why people were hesitant or scared. "But I think we all need to focus on the information that we do have -- the data that we do have -- on the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines, both of which are very good," she said.

She said that efficacy of the vaccines is 94% to 95%. Clinical trials and the millions of doses for the public that have followed have shown the shots to be very safe, Jefferson said.

With regard to Aaron's death, Jefferson said his autopsy showed his death was from natural causes.

"He was also very elderly and had other underlying health conditions that have nothing to do with the vaccine, with covid-19 or anything like that," Jefferson said.

Just because Aaron received the vaccine and later passed away does not mean the two events were related, she said.

Asked by Terrell if the vaccine can give a person covid-19, Vyas explained that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain actual virus particles, but rather mRNA -- "a piece of RNA that gives instruction to our own cells to make a protein."

Every cell in our body makes proteins, Vyas said, and these instructions make the protein that is on the surface of the coronavirus, which the immune system uses to recognize the virus.

"In effect, we teach our immune system to recognize this one piece of the virus so that when it encounters the full virus it knows how to fight it off and prevent people from becoming sick," Vyas said.

At one point, Terrell asked about those who might rather take their chances getting covid-19. "Because they're seeing a lot of people who get covid, be out from work for however long it's going to take, and then they're right back at work and they're fine," she said.

"That may happen," Greenfield said. "But I would equate it to putting on a seat belt after you've had a car wreck."

He said the protection from the vaccine is "optimal" if it's given before an infection.

Greenfield added that young, asymptomatic carriers of the virus can unwittingly transmit it to vulnerable people who are older or who have a weakened immune system.

Moments later, regarding the question of whether the vaccine rules out the possibility of infection or transmission of the virus, Vyas said the possibility is still being studied, but emphasized that vaccine studies showed "there was very high rates of protection for developing illness."

"Which is really where the rubber meets the road," he added. "That's the first thing that we want. We want to keep people from getting sick, and we want to keep people from dying of this."

If it turns out the vaccine prevents people from acquiring an infection or transmitting the virus, that will be "the icing on the cake," Vyas said.