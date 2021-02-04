McCarthy chastises Georgia lawmaker

WASHINGTON -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday condemned Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's open embrace of conspiratorial theories and racist views but criticized a drive by Democrats to remove her from her committees, signaling that he would not yield to a bipartisan outcry to punish her.

McCarthy, in a statement, also suggested that he would reach no agreement with Democrats, who planned a House vote today to remove her from her committees.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said Greene's comments "caused deep wounds." He said the first-term congresswoman from Georgia recognizes that she must now hold herself to a higher standard than when she was a private citizen and that he would hold her to that "going forward."

But McCarthy also tried to push blame onto Democrats, criticizing them for doing nothing about their own lawmakers, including one who he said "spread anti-Semitic tropes." Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., made comments critical of Israel in 2019 for which she apologized.

McCarthy's statement came after Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, said the chamber would vote today on removing Greene from her committees.

Separately, House Republicans met privately Wednesday about an effort to push Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership post. In a 145-61 vote, Republicans elected to retain Cheney as their No. 3 leader.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWH7kREiZ3M]

The vote was sparked after Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, became one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump last month.

"I won't apologize for the vote," Cheney told her colleagues, according to a person familiar with the session who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

House Republicans, under bipartisan pressure to punish Greene, had been hoping to act on their own -- such as removing her from one of her two committees -- and avoid a difficult political vote. It would force them to go on the record defending or punishing a social media savvy lawmaker who has the enthusiastic support of Trump.

But Hoyer's statement said that after he spoke to McCarthy, "it is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments."

Greene was showing little sign of backing down. "No matter what GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats," she tweeted early Wednesday. She has previously spread QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theories and calls for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Republicans had appointed Greene to the Education and Labor Committee, a decision that drew harsh criticism because of her suggestions that school shootings in Connecticut and Florida could be hoaxes. She's also on the Budget Committee.

It is unusual for party leaders to strip lawmakers of committee assignments, which can help them address their districts' needs and raise campaign contributions.

In 2019, House GOP leaders removed Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, from the Agriculture and Judiciary panels after he wondered in a New York Times story about when the term "white supremacist" became offensive. He lost the Republican primary for his seat in 2020 and is out of Congress after serving nine terms.

In a statement Tuesday that didn't use Greene's name, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called her "loony lies" a "cancer" on the GOP.

McCarthy has been criticized by some Republicans for supporting Trump's claims of a fraudulent election in November and for not forcefully criticizing Trump after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives at her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. House Democrats are threatening to have her removed from her committee assignments and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is under pressure to act on Greene because of her history of using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In this Jan. 4, 2021, photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, stands with other GOP freshmen during an event at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party." House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, promoting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A protester holds an "Impeach Liz Cheney" sign during a rally against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, outside the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. A nationwide fight for the GOP's future is getting fierce in Wyoming. House Republicans are expected to vote in the coming days on whether to oust congresswoman Liz Cheney from their third-ranking leadership post over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)

An LED billboard calling for the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)