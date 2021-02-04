Meet The Makers: Leah Grant, Susan Idlet, Suzannah Schreckhise

Northwest Arkansas is a hotbed of artistic talent. In our first Meet the Makers of the new year, we shine a spotlight on more of the folks who make up the creative, diverse heart of the region's art scene.

Leah Grant

Leah Grant is a multi-media artist in her final year of a University of Arkansas MFA program in printmaking.

Please tell us a little bit about your work. What do you create?

Understanding how the relationships I have with others affects the relationship I have with myself is the most important thing that drives what I create. Photography and printmaking provides many possibilities for my creative process. I create collages that favor negative space with multiple layers, patterns and textures. I work with multiple mediums, so I can do what is best for the work. It is also a reflection of how I do not want to be tied to one option. I provide how I want to be represented within my own identity, and it is important for me to not to silence myself in a world that naturally does that on its own.

When did you first start thinking of yourself as an artist/creator/maker? What were some of the first things you remember creating?

I have always thought of myself as a creator, but my junior year of undergrad was the first time I felt like an artist and not an art student. When I was younger, I would design clothing because I thought I wanted my own fashion line (more like T-shirt line now, lol).

Where can we see/purchase your work?

My website: leahgrant.art

My Instagram: @leahgrantart5.

How has your work changed or evolved over time?

A big shift for me as an artist was owning the things that have been used to separate me from society. I realize that some people sift through my appearance or mannerisms as if they can have the right to curate my identity. Why do they get to choose what is acceptable or what is not acceptable? I exercise my right to speak up and state how I see myself amongst hegemonic culture and traditional toxic ways of thinking. Also using joy as resistance for my art practice is what keeps me inspired to grow and making more work.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

My mom always said when I was growing up that the best advice she could give me was to PAY ATTENTION! Yes, she said it just like that, too.

Do you have any advice for a creative just starting out?

Make the work you want to make even if others do not like it. Especially if others do not like it! Always keep in mind that there is room to grow and that changing your style of art is OK. Do the work. You need to be able to share what you have learned with others and know why you make the work you do (whatever that may be). Find your people. Building a community that can help your research and art practice is very important. Your community will help keep you grounded and grow in areas that need improvements. Do you, boo. Be yourself as often as you can because it gets harder every day when people create their own narrative of who they think you are.

Susan Idlet

Please tell us a little bit about your work. What do you create?

I work with colored pencils on heavy smooth paper. My drawings are saturated with intense colors, and mostly realistic with unexpected twists. Someone once called my work "surreal folk art." I apply my style to the commissions I receive (pets, people, places, etc.).

When did you first start thinking of yourself as an artist/creator/maker? What were some of the first things you remember creating?

I started creating art at a very early age and dreamed of someday becoming a beatnik abstract artist living in Greenwich Village. I remember covering the walls of my bedroom with a collage of my pictures along with images and words from magazines.

Where can we see/purchase your work?

• Fenix Gallery on the Square in Fayetteville

• My FB and Instagram pages @susanidletart

• email: susanidlet@gmail.com

As a writer, I sometimes experience writer's block. Do you experience "creator's block" and, if so, what kinds of things inspire you to get over that?

I do sometimes feel at a loss for what to draw next. A lot of my best ideas come when I'm in the shower! I can be inspired by certain words or phrases, the natural surroundings and cruising other artists' works.

What's your favorite part of the creative process?

The best part of creating art is getting into that zone -- where I'm completely focused on the piece, humming to my playlist, and forgetting all time and space. It's almost better than meditation.

Was there a teacher, relative or friend who particularly encouraged you to pursue your art?

I stopped doing any art when I was 15 years old, even though it was my passion. A gazillion years later, I was whining to an artist friend about how much I missed it. He got tired of me whining and said "Just do it!" I also read a very encouraging book -- "Art and Fear" -- and it really motivated me to get going.

How has your work changed or evolved over time?

I can tell that I'm getting more confident in my execution -- with pencils. I have also been experimenting with a few different ways to interpret photographs.

What are some other artists/creators that inspire you?

Well-known artists include David Hockney, Magritte, Frida Kahlo, Matisse, to name a few. Some of the local artists I am inspired by include Jan Gosnell, David Bachman, Octavio Logo and Stan Dark (all artists with Fenix Gallery in Fayetteville.)

What is one tool in your studio you can't live without?

The best electric pencil sharpener money can buy.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

Just DO it!

Suzannah Schreckhise

Suzannah Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville. She has participated in and won awards at numerous state and national exhibitions, including shows at the Woman Made Gallery in Chicago, Topanga Gallery in Los Angeles and has exhibited at the Ceres Gallery in New York City. She received first place at the NEA Big Read Recycled Art Exhibition at the Windgate Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, as well as Best Sculpture Award for her piece "Falling to Pieces" in the 2018 Artists of Northwest Arkansas exhibition.

Tell us a little about your work.

I make art in several different mediums, especially fiber, wood, paint and collage. I work both spontaneously and deliberately, starting each piece with a plan in mind while also leaving room for my inner voice to guide my response to the qualities of the material itself: the particular flexion in scraps of wood, or the interplay of weights and textures in different fibers overlaid on paint.

I find that bringing together contrasting materials allows them to talk to one another, creating a conversation in which each material has a distinct voice. The asymmetry in each piece captures the spontaneity and authenticity of such a conversation. Through my work, I celebrate the complex nature of our relationships with ourselves, one another, and the spaces we inhabit. I seek to honor the generations that came before us and explore the legacy we leave for those still to come.

What do you create?

My art practice centers on exploring the unrecognized value of a process or material, from abandoned traditions of craft to discarded pieces of wood. I see myself as a craftist and work to honor as high art crafts historically dismissed as domestic, as well as to invite care and emotional presence into artmaking.

I have a series of sculptures made in a process reminiscent of basket making, where I soak and bend wood, and I like collage as well. I have a favorite piece, "Homage to the Perrys" (2018), that incorporates fiber, recycled wood and collage to make an altar in memory of my grandmother. She had 10 children, and my mother was second to the youngest, so I only knew my grandmother as an older woman. I wanted to know more about her and form a stronger connection to her, and this project allowed me to learn about her while also making visual representations of items through which I felt connected to her.

Recently, I was awarded the Artist 360 grant for a project called "nwaMASKproject." This project is a website, exhibition, and catalog of fiber sculptural masks and interviews that explore broad intersections of art, tool, place and personal history during this sudden paradigm shift the global pandemic represents. An open call will be made in Northwest Arkansas to procure 10 participants interested in donating a fiber item that holds meaning and memories for them, out of which I will make a mask. I will interview selected participants about the specific memories the fabric holds for them, and then -- taking into account the culmination of the item, interview and personalities of the participant -- I will make a functional sculptural mask in their honor. Each participant will receive a separate handmade cloth mask. Simultaneously, a website will document the process and showcase the mask and the stories of the participants. Last, I will compile a catalog of the masks, people, and interviews, which will be for sale at the exhibition I plan to hold at the University of the Ozarks when the project is complete. (Find out more at www.nwaMASKproject.org.) I am especially excited about this project because it seeks to build a community around the creation of comfort, belonging, memories and meaning in a very uncomfortable and scary time. I hope it is the first of many such projects.

Where can we see/purchase your work?

In 2021, my piece, 'WHO Belongs on our Money', will tour the state as part of Arkansas state Women to Watch exhibition "Paper Routes," curated by Allison Glen for the Arkansas National Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. It will tour the following places:

Through March 12: Windgate Center of Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

April 9-May 16: Windgate Art & Design Gallery, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

June 24-Aug. 15: Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff

Aug. 24-Sept. 22: Russell Fine Arts Gallery, Henderson State University, Arkadelphia

Oct. 7-Nov. 21: The Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, Fayetteville

Additionally, I have a two-person show with Ziba Rajabi, "Poetics of Places," at 211 Gallery in Bentonville, that opened in November 2020 and will run through Feb. 6 of this year.

Anyone interested can view my work at www.SuzannahSchreckhise.Art, or (post-covid) arrange to visit my studio, which is part of Mount Sequoyah Center's Creative Spaces initiative.

Northwest Arkansas community members can apply to be part of the nwaMASKproject and follow the project at www.nwaMASKproject.org

What's your favorite part of the creative process?

I like to choose materials, a general direction, and a theme for a series while leaving space to divert my work in a new direction if I discover something new in the process. I also like to experiment with the physical properties of the materials, using the materials in every way possible.

At some point in every project, something goes wrong. It just doesn't turn out the way I envisioned in my mind, and then I get to figure out how to solve the problem. I love the whole process.

If you could change one aspect of society through your work, what would it be?

There are several, but the one that is most on my mind because of the current political events is this: that all of the people who comprise the nation -- including every skin tone, gender identity, race, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation -- should be represented in positions of power.

In addition to representation in actual positions of power, I believe part of that representation should be visual. American culture assigns a lot of power to money. We exchange it for the material goods we need to survive, trade it for what we most desire. When we don't have enough, we stress about getting it, and when we have enough, we stress about keeping it. This power is not just material, but symbolic. For better or worse, it represents our ability to fulfill our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness: rights promised, on paper, to all Americans regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. Why, then, aren't women or people of color represented on our currency? This question is what guided the creation of "Who Belongs on Our Money?," which replaces the portrait of George Washington on real paper dollars with figures in more than 100 different skin tones, to draw attention to the symbolic power of money, and to explore the impact of a more inclusive value system.

Do you have advice for a creative just starting out?

Keep applying even if you get rejected. Try to find an inner strength to stabilize you, and know you are worthy. Do not take rejection personally, because even though it feels personal at the time, it just isn't. Art is not like a spelling bee or a math problem where there is a finite answer, and success in art is dependent on lots of different factors at one time.

Also, I think some of my success can be attributed to things that have nothing to do with being an artist. For example, I am always trying to get better at the business aspects I need to develop to be taken seriously as an artist, such as learning how to build a website, writing about my art, writing bios and press releases. I have to keep practicing and learning new skills.

Finally, there is this whole narrative that getting into exclusive shows is what's best for an artist. I am not convinced this is true. I try to remember that I have something to express and to share with people, and doing that is more important than the prestige of the place my work is shown. If I have something to share I can share it with a group of kindergartners and have an audience. An artist can always find an audience. Besides, kindergartners may just be more appreciative than the people attending exclusive shows.

I think being successful in art is not about being a creative genius but about showing up and doing the best you can with what you have in that moment.

Susan Idlet’s work can be found at Fenix Gallery on the Square in Fayetteville, Facebook and Instagram pages @susanidletart, and via email at susanidlet@gmail.com. (Courtesy image)

“I started creating art at a very early age and dreamed of someday becoming a beatnik abstract artist living in Greenwich Village,” says Susan Idlet of her beginnings as an artist. “I remember covering the walls of my bedroom with a collage of my pictures along with images and words from magazines.” (Courtesy image)

“I have a favorite piece, ‘Homage to the Perrys’ (2018), that incorporates fiber, recycled wood, and collage to make an altar in memory of my grandmother,” says Schreckhise. “She had 10 children and my mother was second to the youngest, so I only knew my grandmother as an older woman. I wanted to know more about her and form a stronger connection to her, and this project allowed me to learn about her while also making visual representations of items through which I felt connected to her.” (Courtesy photo/Andrew Kilgore)

“Why, then, aren’t women or people of color represented on our currency?” asks artist Suzannah Schreckhise. “This question is what guided the creation of ‘Who Belongs on Our Money?’, which replaces the portrait of George Washington on real paper dollars with figures in more than 100 different skin tones, to draw attention to the symbolic power of money, and to explore the impact of a more inclusive value system.” (Courtesy photo/Andrew Kilgore)

“Understanding how the relationships I have with others affects the relationship I have with myself is the most important thing that drives what I create,” says artist Leah Grant of her work. (Courtesy image)