Murphy USA logs 4Q profit

Murphy USA on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $61 million, a 28% increase from the previous year.

The El Dorado company said fuel sales and merchandise sales -- tobacco products and lottery tickets -- helped drive profits.

In the three months that ended Dec. 31, earnings per share were $2.16, compared with $1.54 the previous year.

Revenue was $2.86 billion, a 17% decline, attributed to cheaper gasoline prices.

After an unprecedented year, Murphy USA is "excited to turn the page" and focus on its growth strategy, Andrew Clyde, the president and chief executive, said in an earnings report Wednesday after market hours.

Last week Murphy USA notified shareholders that it took out hundreds of millions of dollars in credit, loans and notes to finalize the acquisition of QuickChek, a corner-store brand in the Northeast.

Murphy USA's operations, along with QuickChek, "highlight the potential of the combined business as we take the next steps to create long-term value for shareholders," Clyde said.

Earnings missed analyst expectations by 1 cent, according to a Yahoo Finance consensus.

During the fourth quarter, Murphy USA opened 15 new stores and reopened 20 raze-and-rebuilds. It had 1,503 stores at the end of the year.

Fuel sales were $2.08 billion, an 18% decline from the previous year. Merchandise sales increased 10% to $743.7 million and other revenue was $33.7 million.

Total fuel contributions increased $17.7 million from the previous year, partly because of higher fuel margins that increased 3% to 15.4 cents per gallon.

Total merchandise contribution increased 9.7% because of increased sales of tobacco and lottery tickets across the chain and stronger new-store results. Merchandise unit margins were lower as more people bought lower margin tobacco products.

Total station and other operation expenses increased $1.8 million.

Murphy USA had $163.6 million in cash at the end of December and $951.2 million in debt.

The company had 27.2 million common shares outstanding, after repurchasing 1.3 million shares during the quarter.

Murphy USA said last week that it had completed its acquisition of QuickChek, a corner-store chain with 157 sites in New Jersey and New York, growing its portfolio to include more than 1,650 gas stations.

For the year, net income increased to $386.1 million, or $13.08 per share, compared with $154.8 million, or $4.86 per share, in 2019. Total revenue for the 12 months that ended in December was $11.26 billion, a 20% decline.

In the report, Murphy USA updated its 2021 guidance, saying it plans to open up to 55 new stores and 25 raze-and-rebuilds.

Murphy USA scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results at 10 a.m., today. To listen to the call, participants can dial (833) 968-2218, and use passcode 6049229.

The company said a webcast will be made available on its investor website for replay, as well as a transcript, shortly after the call.

Murphy USA shares rose less than 1%, or 34 cents, to close Wednesday at $128.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.