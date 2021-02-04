• The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should "just lay low and cool it." Fauci said during a television interview Wednesday that now isn't the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they're infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others. Big events like Sunday's game in Tampa, Fla., between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said. "You don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with," he told NBC's "Today" show. "You just don't know if they're infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it." The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

• Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur, which also led to radio stations and streaming services removing his music from their playlists. Big Loud Records said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday that Wallen's contract has been suspended indefinitely. Republic Records, which he is co-signed to, said it agreed with Big Loud's decision and that "such behavior will not be tolerated." The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed Wallen outside a home in Nashville, Tenn., yelling profanities and a racial slur. Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," his statement said. Wallen's sophomore album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," is spending its third week atop the Billboard 200 chart, and it has set several streaming records. Wallen is also one of the few country acts to score a Top 10 hit on the pop charts, thanks to the success of "7 Summers" and "Wasted on You." His fall from the top has been swift. "In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," according to a statement from iHeartMedia, which has hundreds of radio stations across the country. As of Wednesday morning, streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music also don't have his songs in their most popular country music playlists. The music television channel CMT said it was removing his appearances from all its platforms.