No blocking out rebound message

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman (right) and assistant Clay Moser are shown during a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

FAYETTEVILLE -- If there was an eye-opening component to the University of Arkansas' 61-45 victory over Mississippi State beyond the egregious shooting, it was the Razorbacks' forceful work on the backboards.

Arkansas (14-5) owned a 45-34 rebounding edge over the physical Bulldogs to win their fourth consecutive SEC game and move into sole possession of fourth place in the conference at 6-4, pending Wednesday night's conference results.

The Razorbacks will have an extra day to prepare for Saturday's scheduled game against Texas A&M. As of now, the game is still on for a 5 p.m. tipoff, however Texas A&M's scheduled game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday was postponed due to covid-19 issues within the Aggies' program.

"I'm going home, I'm watching Texas A&M," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said late Tuesday, referencing a film study session. "Our team is preparing for Texas A&M.

"That's what's on our schedule. That's what I believe will happen. We look forward to playing another game on Saturday against Texas A&M."

The Razorbacks will have to rebound well against the Aggies after coming through with flying colors in that department against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs were no slouches on the boards entering Tuesday's game, as they led the SEC in rebounding margin at plus-7.6 per game. The Razorbacks were second in that department with a plus-6.2 rebound margin, but they worked the Bulldogs over.

It wasn't just the Arkansas forwards doing work on the glass, though Justin Smith and Connor Vanover had 10 and 8, respectively, to lead the way.

The Arkansas guards chipped in mightily, with Davonte Davis (8 rebounds), Moses Moody (7), JD Notae (3) and Jalen Tate (3) combining for 21 of the 22 rebounds locked up by the Razorbacks' backcourt.

Davis and Moody had more rebounds each than Mississippi State's starting front-court duo of Tolu Smith (5) and Abdul Ado (1).

"I thought it was really important," Musselman said of the Arkansas guards hitting the glass. "One of the guys that I worked for ... with the Nike All-Star team was Hubie Brown, and he always talked about the guards being great rebounders.

"It covers up a multitude of things. We don't want our guys to leak out. Our guards did a good job of folding down, double-blocking out."

Musselman and his coaching staff went to extra lengths to emphasize how important defensive rebounding would be against the Bulldogs. The Razorbacks ran drills on Sunday and Monday for their guards to sprint into the lane and "double block out" Smith and Ado.

"Ado had one rebound," Musselman said. "One of the fiercest rebounders in our league had one total rebound. And it wasn't just our centers that had that impact, it was our guards folding back and double-squeezing him on shots that went up."

Additionally, staff members posted letter-sized sheets under the windshield wipers of the players' cars with the simple message: "Defensive rebound." Musselman posted a few pictures of the signs on social media late Tuesday night.

"They were everywhere," Vanover said. "Signs all over the locker room. Outside. He definitely put them on our cars, and I thought that was the crazy part."

Vanover capitalized on extended minutes due to Jaylin Williams' sore knee with his best showing in conference play. The 7-3 sophomore produced 6-of-11 shooting, 13 points, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals to go along with his 8 rebounds.

"I'm really proud of the way that Connor played," Musselman said. "He went toe to toe inside. He didn't back down from anybody. I thought he played with incredible toughness."

Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said Vanover was clearly an offensive factor.

"He had 13 points and was 6 of 11," Howland said. "He had a couple of drop off [dunks] and offensive rebounds that were a problem for us."

Musselman also called Vanover the key to Arkansas' trapping defense, which effectively reduced possession time for key guards Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart, and made other Bulldogs tentative about attacking the rim with Vanover back deep.

Mississippi State entered as the No. 6 team in the nation in offensive rebound rate, as calculated by KenPom analytics. The Bulldogs managed just eight offensive boards against the Razorbacks, and converted them into eight second-chance points. Arkansas snagged 15 offensive boards and turned them into 14 second-chance points.

"The bottom line was that we are outboarded so much because we missed so many shots," Howland said. "When we miss that many shots -- you make 15 baskets out of 49 attempts -- that is a lot of missed opportunities."

Men’s basketball

TEXAS A&M AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Texas A&M 8-7, 2-6 SEC;

Arkansas 14-5, 6-4

TV SEC Network