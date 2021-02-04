Noise alert issued at Camp Robinson for Friday through Sunday

The Arkansas National Guard has issued a noise alert for Friday through Sunday at Camp Robinson, according to a news release.

The Guard will conduct live-fire training this weekend in the north-central portion of the camp, which will result in loud explosions, the release states.

The release cautioned that due to weather conditions expected over the weekend, the noise will likely carry outside the camp's North Little Rock perimeter and may be heard in surrounding communities.

Some aspects of ongoing military training may create disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns.

Camp Robinson also was the site of live-fire training in January. Noise from that training was reported in Little Rock, Sherwood and elsewhere.