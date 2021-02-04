NWA Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Gravette 41, Pea Ridge 36

Tristan Batie scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and led Gravette to a come-from-behind victory over Pea Ridge in a 4A-1 Conference game in Blackhawk Arena.

Pea Ridge (5-12, 2-7) owned a 33-27 lead after David Andrus' basket with 5:12 remaining before Batie headed a 10-1 run that gave Gravette (14-6, 6-3) the lead for good. Cordell Donell's 3-pointer put the Lions head 35-34 with 2:52 left to play, then Batie added a bucket to make it a 37-34 game with 1:45 remaining.

Andrus scored again to pull the Blackhawks within one with 1:22 on the clock, but Michael Duke hit four free throws in the final 27.4 seconds to cap Gravette's win.

Johnny Dunfee also had 10 points for Gravette. Jared Brewer and Malik Bagsby each had nine points for Pea Ridge.

Siloam Springs 53, Van Buren 44

The Panthers completed the season sweep of the Pointers and won their third straight game Tuesday inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs (9-11, 4-5) led 20-14 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. The Panthers took a 39-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 15 points, while Dalton Newman added 14 and Jackson Ford nine.

Brandon Miller led the Pointers (9-7, 3-5) with 19 points, while Jose Estrada had 17 and Avery Salisbury eight.

Berryville 56, Huntsville 51

Landon Chester had 19 points to lead a trio of Berryville players in double figures, and the Bobcats clinched the 4A-1 Conference's East Division with a hard-fought victory at Huntsville.

Berryville (19-3, 8-1) led 26-23 at halftime and 43-37 after three quarters.

Nate Allen added 12 points for the Bobcats, followed by J.D. Smith with 10. Hunter Davidson led Huntsville (9-10, 4-4), while Kolton Reynolds added 11.

Prairie Grove 50, Gentry 22

Prairie Grove held Gentry scoreless through the entire first quarter and set the stage for a 4A-1 Conference win at Gentry.

The Tigers (10-8, 7-3) jumped out to an early 15-0 lead and enjoyed a 26-8 halftime cushion.

Blake Gardner finished with 10 points and was the only Prairie Grove player in double figures.

Subiaco Academy 67, Clarksville 45

Subiaco outscored Clarksville 43-21 in the second half, and the Trojans earned a 4A-4 Conference victory at home.

Subiaco broke a 24-24 halftime tie with a 25-12 run in the third quarter, then outscored Clarksville 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Owen Ashlock had 14 points to lead the Panthers, while Tobin Bush added 13.

Elkins 61, West Fork 50

Elkins jumped out to an early 19-5 lead and knocked off West Fork in a 3A-1 Conference game at West Fork.

Aiden Underdown and Josh Allan had 23 points apiece for the Elks (11-7, 6-3), who led 31-15 at halftime and 45-31 after three quarters. Elkins is now tied with Valley Springs and Lincoln for second place in the 3A-1 standings with three games remaining, and the Elks travel to Valley Springs for a game Friday night.

Wyatt Kutz and Eli Howerton led West Fork (6-11, 2-8) with 19 points each.

Bergman 69, Green Forest 56

Walker Patton hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as Bergman claimed a 3A-1 Conference victory at Green Forest and almost assured itself the top seed in the league's postseason tournament.

The Panthers (23-4, 9-0), who are three games ahead of three teams tied for second in the 3A-1 standings, can clinch the top seed with a win in their three remaining games or a Lincoln loss.

Bergman blew the game open when the Panthers outscored Green Forest (10-12, 4-6) 22-8 in the third quarter and turned a six-point halftime lead into a 60-40 cushion.

Elijah Royce added 23 points for Bergman, followed by Asher Fultz with 10.

Ozark Mountain 49, Valley Springs 45

Zack Bolin and Gage Freeman combined to score 40 points as Ozark Mountain edged Valley Springs in a nonconference game at Valley Springs.

Valley Springs had a 24-23 halftime, but Ozark Mountain tied the game at 36 after three quarters before outscoring the Tigers 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

Bolin finished with 22 points for the Bears, while Freeman contributed 18. Brock Lippe was the only Valley Springs player in double figures with 15 points.

Lead Hill 69, Jasper 59

Four Lead Hill players finished in double figures as the Tigers defeated Jasper in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill.

Lead Hill built an early 17-9 lead, then extended it to 27-14 at halftime and 51-33 after three quarters.

T.J. Catron and Cody Paul led the Tigers with 14 points apiece, followed by Pierce Marshall with 12 and Will Mancinelli with 10. Sam Parker had 20 points for Jasper, while Calvin Smith had 15 and Huston Davidson with 14.

Kingston 50, Omaha 43

Kingston was able to slightly pull away from Omaha in the second half and claimed a 1A-1 East Conference win at Omaha.

The Yellowjackets stretched a 29-26 halftime lead to a 42-34 margin after three quarters.

Kaden Lee led Omaha with 12 points, followed by Ezra Hayes with 11.

The New School 43, County Line 36

The Cougars avenged their lone 1A-1 West loss on Tuesday at home in a slow-paced game.

The New School scored the first nine points of the game, but County Line, which beat the Cougars by a point in overtime two weeks ago, charged back using a slower pace and trailed only 18-17 at halftime.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 35-27 after three quarters and went on to the win.

Sophomore Evan Goldman led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds for The New School. Will Sturner also chipped in 10.

Ozark Catholic 61, St. Paul 36

The Griffons rolled to a huge win Tuesday night.

Isaac McClinton led the way for Ozark Catholic (24-7, 8-3) with 13 points and Jonathan Cass added 10.

Memphis Yeakley led St. Paul (5-12, 3-8) with 10 points and Hughston Golightly added 8.

Paris 63, Charleston 56

Sam Muldrow and Jesse Wells scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, to help lead Paris to a win over Charleton in 3A-4 play.

McQueil Ellingberg added 16 for the Eagles (10-10, 5-6). Caleb Cunningham finished with nine for Paris.

Brandon Scott finished with 22 points for the Tigers (8-6, 7-4). Teammate Brevyn Ketter added 17.

Cedarville 68, Hackett 38

Austin Cluck hit 8-of-10 3-point field goals in the first half and finished with 29 points Tuesday to power Cedarville to a win over Hackett.

Austin Swaim added 22 for the Pirates, who put up 40 first half points in the victory. Darryl Kattich added 10 for the winners (11-9, 7-4).

Hayden Morton had three, and Tommy Metcalf and Luke Mallow had two each.

Cash Oliver led the Hornets (4-12, 3-8) with 16 points.

Lamar 70, Jessieville 43

Jerron Massengale had 14 points and 11 rebounds to pace Lamar to a blowout of Jessieville.

Ethan Kendall added 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep. The Warriors were 11-of-23 as a team.

Bradlee Kemp and Dylan Mize finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Jamarey Larkin had nine for the winners (12-4, 8-2).

Mountainburg 59, JCW 38

Ethan Gregory scored 30 points as Mountainburg coasted past Johnson County Westside in 2A-4 play.

Gregory, who had 22 points in the Dragons' 90-30 win over Future School Monday, helped Mountainburg extend its record to 15-3 and 7-1, respectively. Waylon Cluck added 15, and Jodin Davidson finished with seven.

Booneville 77, Danville 41

C.J. Johnson made 5-of-6 3-point shots and finished with a career-high 21 points to help lead Booneville to a win over Danville.

Austin Hill added six treys and added 18 for the Bearcats (13-4, 7-4). Jordan Sanchez scored a career-high 16 and Jacob Herrera pulled down 13 rebounds.

Terrell Macon had 17 for the Little John's (4-12, 2-7).

Waldron 70, Cossatot River 40

Gada Wagner scored 21 points to lead surging Waldron to a win over Cossatot River.

With the win, the Bulldogs (18-5, 10-1) clinch their automatic ticket to the regional tournament.

Also for Waldron, Jaden Hutchens had 12 points and Isaac Villerreal added nine. In all, 14 different Waldron players scored.

Hunter Burke led the Eagles (6-13, 3-9) with a game-high 27 points.

Lavaca 74, Future School 33

Luke Watson and Drake Grantham combined for 35 points in Lavaca's win over Future School.

Watson had 18 for the winners (12-8, 9-1). Kolby Glidewell finished with 15. The Arrows host Acorn Friday.

Magazine 42, Mansfield 39

Magazine's Ashton Droemer scored the team's last eight points to help lead the Rattlers to a 42-39 win over Mansfield Tuesday.

Droemer hit a go-ahead 3 to put the Rattlers up 40-39, and clinched it with two foul shots with 24.5 left to finish with 13.

Cam Raggio led Magazine (7-8, 5-5) with 14 points, and Brady Watson finished with eight.

Codi Chick and Ethan Pettus finished with 10 points each for the Tigers (3-14, 1-7).

Girls

Pea Ridge 50, Gravette 41

Pea Ridge opened the game with a trio of 3-pointers, and Gravette never recovered as the Lady Blackhawks earned a 4A-1 Conference victory in Blackhawk Arena.

Bella Cates hit a pair from beyond the arc and Aidan Dayberry hit another to give Pea Ridge (16-4, 7-2) a fast 9-0 lead, and the Lady Blackhawks never allowed Gravette (11-6, 4-4) any closer than 12-6 after Lizzy Ellis' 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining in the second quarter.

Pea Ridge led by as many as 14 points on two occasions, the last being 46-32 after Dayberry's free throw with just under a minute remaining.

Blakelee Winn had 12 points to lead the Lady Blackhawks, whose win keeps them tied with Farmington for the lead in the 4A-1's West Division with three games remaining in the regular season. Cates added 11 for Pea Ridge, while Ellis had 10 points for Gravette.

Berryville 47, Huntsville 32

Berryville jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game at Huntsville.

Anni Armer had 18 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (6-8, 3-5), who led 30-15 at halftime and 39-27 after three quarters, while Lauren Compton added 10. Tanna Wilson led Huntsville (7-12, 1-5) with 11 points.

Gentry 61, Prairie Grove 49

Alyssa McCarty and Randi Bollinger each had 20 points to lead Gentry past Prairie Grove in 4A-1 Conference action.

The Lady Pioneers pulled away in the second half as they extended a slim 29-17 halftime to lead to a 43-35 margin and outscored Prairie Grove 18-14 in the fourth quarter.

Jaiden Wilmoth added 11 for Gentry, while Trinity Dobbs was the only Prairie Grove player in double figures with 26.

Valley Springs 81, Ozark Mountain 49

Whitney Coffelt had five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with seven to lead Valley Springs to a nonconference win at home over Ozark Mountain.

Coffelt finished with 25 points to lead Valley Springs (20-6), which used seven 3-pointers to explode for a 32-5 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers led 47-19 at halftime and went on an 18-7 run in the third quarter, and they finished the game with 14 3-pointers.

Cayley Patrick was the only other Lady Tiger in double figures with 11 points. Macy Young had 16 points to lead three Ozark Mountain players in double figures, followed by Jailyn Jackson with 13 and Jordyn Jackson with 10.

Jasper 59, Lead Hill 42

Kelsey Rogers had 22 points to lead Lead Hill, but it wasn't enough as Jasper defeated the Lady Tigers in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill.

Zailia Phillips led the way for Jasper (16-9, 9-1) with 17 points.

Lily Norman added 14 for Lead Hill.

Mountainburg 63, Johnson County Westside 39

Jordan Watkins poured in 18 points to lead the Lady Dragons to the victory.

Haley Reed added 14 and Annie Beasley 13 for Mountainburg.

Siloam Springs 41, Van Buren 27

Siloam Springs picked up an important 5A-West Conference victory Tuesday night, despite the loss of two starters to covid-19 quarantine just hours before game time.

The Lady Panthers (13-6, 5-4) led 9-5 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime before outscoring Van Buren 10-3 in the third quarter to take a 29-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Mimo Jacklik had nine on three 3-pointers. Quincy Efurd and Brooke Smith each added seven.

Bailee Woodard led Van Buren (7-12, 1-7) with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Paris 49, Charleston 40

Jadyn Hart and Brailey Forst combined for 35 points to power Paris to a win over Charleston in 3A-4 play.

Jayden Wells added seven for the Lady Eagles (9-10, 4-7).

Gracie Koch led Charleston (5-8, 4-5) with 18 points.

Cedarville 51, Hackett 24

Cedarville ran away from Hackett early in Tuesday's 3A-4 clash.

Playing without leading scorer Chloe Morrow, Cedarville built a 23-0 lead after one and rolled to a victory. McKenzie Marion and Katie McBroom combined for 25 points to pace the winners.

Marion had 13 for the Lady Buc (17-3, 9-2). Emily Wood and Anna Hightower added seven each, and MaKayla Pearcy added five.

Lamar 52, Jessieville 31

Karley Williams led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points to pace Lamar to a win over Jessieville in 3A-5 play.

Morgan Chochran and Britlyn Kendall added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Lady Warriors (12-5, 6-4).

Lamar will host Baptist Prep Friday.

Mountainburg 63, JCW 39

Jordan Watkins and Haley Reed hit for 18 and 14 points, respectively, to help the Mountainburg Lady Dragons roll past Johnson County Westside.

Watkins led the winners with 18. Annie Beasley finished with 13.

The Lady Dragons face Mansfield Friday.

Lavaca 41, Future School 34

Rylie Green and Katie May combined for 30 points in Lavaca's win over Future School.

Green led the way with 16 points for the Lady Arrows (3-16, 3-8). It's the first two-game winning streak this season for the winners.

May added 14 in the victory. Lavaca will host conference co-leader Acorn Friday.

County Line 33, The New School 16

Maddie Phillips scored 10 points to help the County Line Indians double up The New School on Tuesday night.

The victory improves County Line's overall record to 10-14. The Lady Indians are 7-3 in the 1A-1-West.

County Line will host Thaden Friday.

Mansfield 55, Magazine 29

Makayla Strutton scored 24 points and had four steals and three assists to pace Mansfield to a win over Magazine in 2A-4 play.

Chloe Creekmore finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the winners (16-4, 9-1). The Lady Lady Tigers' Brooke Wright added seven points and three boards.

Kylie Robinson led Magazine (9-10, 5-6) with 13 points. Kiara Vasquez added nine, and Carlee Parrish added three.

Morrilton 47, Ozark 46

Morrilton defeated Ozark for the second time in 4A-4 play.

The Lady Devil Dogs won last month at Ozark, 38-36.

Briley Burns led Ozark (15-6, 5-3) with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Ozark will resume conference play Feb. 8 against Dardanelle.