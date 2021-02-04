Odom gets pay raise, extension after DC interest; salaries finalized for Hogs' new hires

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, center, watches a stadium video monitor after Florida scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Odom was acting as the Razorbacks' interim head coach during the game. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

— Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom received a pay raise and contract extension following reported interest for the same job at Texas and LSU earlier this year.

Odom's new contract with the Razorbacks is through the 2023 season and is worth $1.75 million per year.

Odom previously was under contract through 2023 at an annual salary of $1.3 million. He received a $100,000 raise last year after Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Odom had turned down interest from an unspecified SEC program.

Odom's new salary is the highest ever for an Arkansas assistant coach, eclipsing the $1.5 million the Razorbacks paid former defensive coordinator John Chavis in 2019.

More from WholeHogSports Arkansas assistant coach salary database

According to a USA Today database for assistant coach salaries, Odom's new salary would have been the 11th highest in college football during the 2020 season. It could rank higher in 2021 as five of the 10-highest paid assistant coaches last season are either now head coaches or working in different jobs.

The new contract was signed by Odom on Jan. 25 and finalized with the signature of university president Donald Bobbitt on Wednesday.

Arkansas has also finalized contracts for new assistant coaches Jermial Ashley (defensive line), Cody Kennedy (tight ends) and Michael Scherer (linebackers).

Ashley and and Kennedy will be paid $300,000 per year, according to their contracts. Kennedy is on a two-year contract and Ashley's agreement is for one year.

Scherer, who was an analyst for the Razorbacks last season, is set to make $175,000 annually on a one-year agreement.

Arkansas' 10 full-time assistant coaches are set to make a program-record $5.375 million in 2021 — a 2.9% increase over their initial total pay last season.

All of the Razorbacks' assistant coaches are working through June on 10% reduced pay due to a financial crunch caused by the covid-19 pandemic.