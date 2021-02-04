Prettier streets feared to be a tight squeeze

The streets in the downtown area are being beautified, but the fire chief said Wednesday that fire trucks may have a hard time maneuvering the narrower thoroughfares. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Pine Bluff's Main Street is looking spiffier with the Streetscape project underway, but it's not clear whether firetrucks will be able to navigate the narrower thoroughfares after the beautification.

That was the takeaway from an exchange between Council Member Joni Alexander and Fire Chief Shawuwn Howell on Wednesday during a Public Safety Committee meeting.

Alexander asked Howell about the efficiency of emergency response on Barraque Street after the renovations. She said a business on Barraque Street had called her and was concerned about firetrucks not being able to turn on the now-narrowed streets.

"What do we have to do to make sure our emergency response whether it be an ambulance or a firetruck can turn on that street comfortably?" she asked.

Howell's reply outlined the challenges that the firetrucks would face on the narrowed streets.

"It's not that we can't turn; it is difficult with a smaller turning radius and the cars being parked so close to the street. It will provide a challenge," said Howell. "It's going to be different than what we are used to, depending on the traffic...we may have to drive across a curb or something depending on the situation."

Howell said he was a part of the Streetscape planning process when it came down to fire hydrant placement and the minimum requirements for the street width, but said he was unsure if the streets were scaled to what was discussed with the engineers.

"That's been some time ago so I don't know," said Howell. "I would have to go back and revisit were the streets drawn according to the plans."

Clearly frustrated, Alexander said it was upsetting to her that most city projects do not turn out correctly.

"I am trying to figure out where we are dropping the ball at," said Alexander, who asked Howell to follow-up with her.

During the lengthy Zoom meeting, Howell also said he needed to replace five emergency backup generators with an estimated cost of $20,000 each.

"The ones we have have been in place for some time and need updating to meet today's needs and have backup power so the stations can operate in need of an emergency," said Howell, who added that one of the generators is not working.