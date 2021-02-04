Razorbacks formally announce 3 new assistant coaches

— Arkansas formally announced the addition of three assistant football coaches Thursday.

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer, tight ends coach Cody Kennedy and defensive line coach Jermial Ashley will join receivers coach Kenny Guiton as new hires on the second-year staff of head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman and the four assistant coaches are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported the hiring of the new assistant coaches, citing sources. All have been in their new role for multiple days.

Scherer, 27, spent the 2020 season at Arkansas as an analyst and replaces Rion Rhoades, who was reassigned to a non-coaching role with the Razorbacks. Scherer played college football at Missouri under Barry Odom, who is Arkansas' defensive coordinator.

Kennedy and Ashley were hired after the Razorbacks terminated the contracts of their predecessors, tight ends coach Jon Cooper and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc. Pittman has not publicly addressed either firing.

Kennedy, 31, spent the past two seasons at Tulane and previously was a graduate assistant at Georgia, where he worked with Pittman. He was hired at Southern Miss following the 2020 season but never coached a game there.

Ashley, 38, has spent the past six seasons at Tulsa. He was a two-time All-Big 12 player at Kansas in 2004 and 2005.

Guiton, 29, was formally announced as the Razorbacks' receivers coach in January to replace Justin Stepp after Stepp was hired as South Carolina's receivers coach.