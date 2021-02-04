Razorbacks stand pat with roster

Arkansas signed 21 high school prospects to letters of intent, a junior college defensive lineman and a former Penn State defensive back during the early signing period in December. The Razorbacks did not sign anyone Wednesday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

As expected, the University of Arkansas didn't sign any prospects on the traditional national signing day Wednesday, but the Hogs are actively looking at the transfer portal.

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff inked 21 high school prospects, Jones (Miss.) College defensive lineman Jalen Williams and former Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon during the early signing period Dec. 16-18.

This is the first time Arkansas has not signed anyone on the first Wednesday in February since the early signing period in December was started in 2018.

Former UNC-Charlotte offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford announced plans to transfer to Arkansas on Jan. 5 and is currently on campus. Crawford, 6-5, 335 pounds, committed to former Razorback coach Chad Morris as an ESPN 4-star recruit in the spring of 2019 but eventually reopened his recruiting in the fall.

Williams, 6-3, 310, was rated ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 6 overall junior college prospect in the nation. Gordon was an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 36 cornerback in the nation as a senior at Manvel, Texas, in 2018 when he signed with the Nittany Lions.

Gordon, Williams and Crawford reported to Arkansas on Jan. 10 for the start of the spring semester. They were joined by 10 of the high school signees as early enrollees.

The other early enrollees on offense include quarterback Lucas Coley, running back Javion Hunt, receivers Ketron Jackson and Jaedon Wilson, and running back/receiver Rahiem Sanders.

Coley and Jackson were ESPN 4-star prospects while Sanders and Wilson were rated 3-star prospects.

Defensively, the early enrollees were safeties Jayden Johnson and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, linebackers Christopher Paul and Marco Avant. Kicker Cameron Little rounds out the enrollees

ESPN rated Johnson, Hamilton-Jordan, Paul and Avant 3-star recruits. Little was rated an ESPN 3-star and the No. 1 kicker in the nation.

Former Oklahoma receiver transfer Jaquayln Crawford enrolled at Arkansas in the fall and is the 25th member of the 2021 class. He was rated an ESPN 4-star recruit when he inked with Oklahoma in 2017.

The other 11 high schools signees are expected to report to Fayetteville in late May or in June for summer school and workouts leading up to fall camp.

While announcing the early signing period signees in December, Pittman said the Hogs planned to look for offensive and defensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal. He has mentioned that adding a transfer at another position is also possibility.